July 14, 2018 TORONTO—On the streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, Matheus ”Matt” Leist posted his best qualifying run in the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet since the Indianapolis 500. He will start 12th in the Honda Indy Toronto. Leist advanced out of Round 1, and in a bit of strategy that almost worked in Round 2,…



