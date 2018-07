Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, July 14th 2018

Front-Row Start for Dixon, Honda at Toronto Scott Dixon qualifies second for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay also advance to final qualifying round Sporadic rain, changing track conditions challenge teams and drivers TORONTO, Ont., Canada (July 14, 2018) – Sporadic light rain showers and the resulting ever-changing track conditions threw constant challenges…