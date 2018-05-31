Indianapolis, Indiana – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is proud to announce its participation in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums, which offers free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America. A list of participating museums nationwide is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

“We’re so pleased to be part of the Blue Star Museum program and look forward to hosting service members and their families in our museum this summer,” said Jennifer Hiatt, director of philanthropy and membership at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. “Motor racing is very much a part of American heritage and family culture, and we welcome the opportunity to share this with our dedicated military personnel and their families.”

Said NEA Chairman Jane Chu: “Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community-whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip. We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers and children’s museums. Museums are welcome to sign up for Blue Star Museums throughout the summer by emailing bluestarmuseums@arts.gov

“As many military families spend the summer months moving from one duty station to another, or reconnecting with a parent who has returned from deployment, Blue Star Museums helps service members and their families create memories,” said Blue Star Families Chief Executive Officer Kathy Roth-Douquet. “Blue Star Families has great appreciation for the generosity of the museums across the country who roll out the red carpet for the families who serve alongside their service members. We are thrilled with the continued growth of the program and the unparalleled opportunities it offers.”