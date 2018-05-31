New Website also Launched for July’s Festival

TORONTO (May 30, 2018) – Single-day tickets went on sale today for this summer’s Honda Indy Toronto, set for July 13-15, 2018. Fans going online to purchase will also see a brand new website launched at hondaindy.com with an improved user experience, more fan information and easier navigation on all devices.

This public on-sale marks the final countdown to July’s big weekend for festival-goers at Exhibition Place. Prices start as low as $40 for single-day general admission and $70 for reserved grandstand seats.

Two-day tickets are still available for purchase to secure the top seats at the best value in the grandstands for the entire race weekend. Sold only in the two-day option and including a paddock pass to get up close to the stars and cars racing on track, a limited quantity of Gold Level reserved grandstand seats for the highest rows remain.

"The Honda Indy Toronto is going to be another spectacular weekend filled with on track and off track festivities. We have Honda Canada's 10th year of partnership in this great event to celebrate, and the features they showcase for all to enjoy are always a summer highlight," said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. "We have so many exciting announcements to share over the next few weeks. Stay tuned at the brand new hondaindy.com and follow on social media as we welcome new partners, announce new programs and detail all of the attractions available for festival-goers."

The 32nd edition of this annual festival of speed on the streets of Toronto is going to provide an abundance of racing action. The Saturday and Sunday headliners remain the same while the support races to take the green flag on the 2.89 km (1.786 miles), 11-turn circuit include all three open-wheel development series from the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires and additional full-fender action from the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama.

Sunday’s feature, the 85-lap Verizon IndyCar Series race, will be extra special for Toronto race fans with the all Canadian team of James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens set to take the green flag for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and Montreal’s Zachary Claman DeMelo adding a third Canadian driver to the field for the first time in years. The defending Honda Indy Toronto winner Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate, recent Indy 500 champion and 2016 Toronto victor Will Power, will also join the starting grid. In Saturday’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series-sanctioned event, the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto, Canadian driving hero Alex Tagliani will try to get back to victory circle and have to battle the 2017 race winner Kevin Lacroix.

Before the race cars take to the track on Friday , the Indy Cycling Challenge is first up Thursday afternoon, July 12th , to raise money for Prostate Cancer Canada. The second annual event features 10KM (4 laps) or 25KM (9 laps) Challenges for cyclists around the temporary street circuit on Exhibition Place. Entries are limited and are open now at theindychallenge.com .