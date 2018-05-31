The No. 27 Honda of Alexander Rossi will wear the blue and green colors of Ruoff Home Mortgage when the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner hits the streets of Belle Isle this weekend. The double-header event will showcase Rossi’s battle for the championship after remaining second in the Verizon IndyCar Series points standings after this year’s Indy 500.

“After a great finish at the Indy track this weekend, we are excited to align ourselves with another name that is synonymous with speed and determination, Alexander Rossi.” Mark Music, president & CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage continued, “We couldn’t be more proud of Carlos Munoz, and the rest of the Andretti team, and we think Rossi is ready for another checkered flag finish this weekend.”

Most recently, Ruoff Home Mortgage dressed the No. 29 car of Carlos Munoz at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, where he finished seventh. Ruoff Home Mortgage and Andretti Autosport began their partnership in 2017 at the Indianapolis 500 where Takuma Sato would go on to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Marco Andretti sported the Indiana-based company on the Streets of St. Petersburg and will see the car back in its Ruoff Home Mortgage livery for the upcoming Mid-Ohio race.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our partnership with Ruoff Home Mortgage across multiple entries,” said Andretti Autosport CEO, Michael Andretti. “Not only have been fortunate enough to continue building our program together but we have become great friends and we truly think of the whole Ruoff Home Mortgage team as part of our family.”

Rossi will join teammates Zach Veach (No. 26 Relay / Group 1001 Honda), Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda) and Marco Andretti (No. 98 AutoNation / Curb Honda) as they take on Motor City.

The Dual in Detroit will see races on both Saturday and Sunday, both beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET with live TV broadcast available on ABC along with radio provided by SiriusXM (Sirius 214, XM 209 and on the SiriusXM app).