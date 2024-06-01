TEAM PENSKE, NEWGARDEN AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

Source: Team PR

DETROIT, MI. (June 1, 2024) – On the heels of consecutive, thrilling victories in the Indianapolis 500, Team Penske and Josef Newgarden today announced a multi-year agreement that will keep the championship-winning American driver behind the wheel of the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into the future.

“Josef Newgarden is a true winner, and we are excited that he will continue as a part of Team Penske for years to come,” said team owner Roger Penske. “What he did Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 shows how Josef consistently delivers for our team and our partners on the track, and he is just as impressive off the track as well. We are proud to have Josef continue with our organization as his skill and passion embody what it means to be a Team Penske driver.”

One of the biggest stars in the INDYCAR SERIES, Newgarden has called Team Penske home since the 2017 season. In his seven-plus seasons with the organization, Newgarden has totaled 27 wins, 16 NTT P1 Award pole positions, and two INDYCAR SERIES championships in 2017 and 2019. A well-rounded driver that can win on any circuit, Newgarden has established himself as the top oval racer in the series and his 30 career victories place him alone in the 13th position on the all-time series wins list.

Most-notably, the Nashville, Tenn. native took the checkered flag in the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 and 2024, becoming the first driver since 2002 to win the race in consecutive seasons. His 2024 Indianapolis 500 victory on Sunday afternoon gave Team Penske 20 wins in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” This extension will allow Newgarden to chase immortality as the first driver to win three-consecutive Indianapolis 500s with the most-successful team in the race’s 108-year history.

In addition, this year Newgarden became the first driver in Team Penske history to win the Indianapolis 500 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the same season when he helped the team to the overall win in the endurance classic for the first time since 1969.

“Driving for Roger Penske and this iconic team is a dream that I never thought I would realize,” stated Newgarden. “I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given during my time at Team Penske. I have a great amount of respect for the individuals that comprise our group, including the partners who support us. Our time together has been filled with hard work, teamwork and dedication; and I’m so excited that we will continue on for many more years to come. I’m sure that we can achieve much more in the future. I still believe we haven’t reached our full potential together just yet.”

Newgarden currently sits seventh in the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES standings with one win and two top-five finishes in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. He is a 2019 winner of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, site of this weekend’s sixth round of the 2024 NICS championship that can be seen live on the USA Network at 12:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 2.