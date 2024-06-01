Hot laps, lots of runoffs and dust-ups – Extensive notes of wild Saturday morning NTT INDYCAR SERIES second practice for Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
By Tony DiZinno Steve’s got a quick commitment this morning during second practice so you’re stuck with me for Free Practice 2. I’ve been following the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sessions on-site this weekend, as that series makes its first start on the new 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street course in downtown Detroit. IMSA’s Michelin Pilot…