Media Preview | Streets of Detroit 

INDY NXT heads north to take on the Streets of Detroit

Following an exciting Month of May packed with wheel-to-wheel racing, the Andretti INDY NXT and Andretti Cape INDY NXT teams will head to the Streets of Detroit this weekend to take on the newly revived downtown circuit. Last year’s debut Detroit doubleheader on the reconfigured street circuit saw the Andretti INDY NXT team capture back-to-back poles, a podium and three additional top-10 finishes. Prior to the 2023 move downtown, the Andretti outfit found success in the Motor City at the Raceway at Belle Isle with two wins, one pole, six podiums, 13 top-10 finishes and 54 laps led. The bumpy nine-turn course will challenge the drivers both in their technical skills and physicality resulting in high-octane racing where anyone can take home a win and valuable Championship points.

Weekend Notes

Leading the Andretti INDY NXT team in last year’s Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, Louis Foster scored pole positions for both races of the weekend. Early contact in Race 1 caused the Brit to retire early, but Foster made a comeback in Race 2 landing on the podium for the second time in his INDY NXT career.

INDY NXT veteran James Roe scored top-10 finishes in both races at last year’s Detroit doubleheader, despite a challenging Race 1 that saw the Irishman fight through the second half of the race with wing and rear diffuser damage.

Rounding out the list of Andretti INDY NXT drivers making their second start on the new street circuit, Jamie Chadwick will look to improve on her results from last year’s doubleheader that saw the Brit finish just outside the top 10 in Race 1 and overcome rear wing damage and a flat tire in Race 2.

This will be INDY NXT rookie Bryce Aron’s first time racing in Detroit. The American made his street course debut at the 2024 season opener in St. Petersburg, where Aron ran strong in the top 10 until late-race contact ended the No. 27 car’s day early.

Also making their first starts on the Streets of Detroit, Andretti Cape INDY NXT drivers Michael d’Orlando and Salvador de Alba will both aim to build on their season opener results on the St. Petersburg street course that saw the rookies score a fourth-place finish and ninth-place finish respectively.

Team Quotes

Louis Foster No. 26 Copart / Novara Technologies Dallara

“Detroit was a brand-new circuit for us last year, so I’m excited to get back out there. The track itself proved to be pretty physical with how bumpy it was, but I think that makes it all the more fun as a driver. Coming off of a win at our last race at the Indy GP, I’m hoping that we can keep these good results going into this weekend with the No. 26 crew.”

Bryce Aron No. 27 Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield Dallara

“We’re heading to the Motor City this weekend and I can’t wait to get out there for the first time. It looks like a very technical track with little margin for error, so it’s going to require a lot of focus and accuracy on my end. I don’t have a lot of experience on street courses, so it’ll be interesting to see how it compares to St. Pete and my progression from one street circuit to another.”

Jamie Chadwick No. 28 VEXT Dallara

“Detroit is a recent add to the calendar as of last year, and when we were here, I really enjoyed racing on this track. It’s definitely a challenging circuit since it’s very bumpy and speeds vary, but that makes for fun racing. I feel like I learned a huge amount after competing in Detroit and I’m excited to go back and try to push for another podium this weekend.”

James Roe No. 29 Topcon Dallara

“Detroit was good to us last year with two top-10s, so I’m looking forward to getting back. It’s a super technical track and really pushes you as a driver. Last year, our car was fast, which allowed us to execute well, and I know the Andretti team has what it takes to bring the No. 29 Topcon Dallara up to winning form.”

Salvador de Alba No. 2 Grupo Indi Dallara

“I’m excited for this weekend because not only is Detroit a new track for me but it’s also only the second street course I’ve ever raced on with INDY NXT. I think that being in the city is so fun and I’m hoping that the environment there is going to bring up the energy all weekend. At this point, we’ve gotten more comfortable with the car and the team, so I’m hoping that we can see everything fall into place for us here.”

Michael d’Orlando No. 3 Flatrock Motorclub Dallara

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to represent Flatrock Motorclub in Detroit this weekend and would like to sincerely thank them for providing me the opportunity to race the No. 3 Flatrock Motorclub Dallara. With this partnership being just ahead of their grand opening, it couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m very confident that the Andretti Cape INDY NXT crew and I will have the car to perform up front again. We’ve had great results at the past few races and ran up front in St. Pete, so let’s see if we can build upon this momentum. I’m super excited for another opportunity to compete in the INDY NXT by Firestone Series, especially at a track that is new to me. It’ll be a lot of fun, so let’s continue pushing and see what we can do.”

Don Lambert Team Manager

“Coming off of a back-to-back podium and win earlier this month at IMS, execution is key to our momentum going into Detroit. This street circuit is relatively new for all our drivers, and last year it proved to be a very physical and tough track for us. Although, with our team’s attention to detail, I know that we’re up for the challenge to perform well and keep adding to those Championship points.”