ABEL Motorsports debuts BlueOval SK tribute colors at Detroit

Source: Team PR

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (30 May 2024) – ABEL Motorsports INDY NXT by Firestone championship leading Dallara will carry new colors in this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix, as the team’s sponsor, ABEL Construction Company, pays homage to one of its largest clients.

The No. 51 Dallara driven by Jacob Abel (Louisville, Ky.) will carry blue and red racing colors this weekend as Bill Abel – ABEL Motorsports team owner and ABEL Construction Company CEO – takes the opportunity to recognize the future of electric cars in the United States and the project that involves the ABEL Construction Company.

The company has signed on for extensive construction and planning for BlueOval SK, where the next-generation electric vehicle battery will be built. When at capacity, 5,000 new jobs are expected to be created at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky.

“This is by far and away the largest project we’ve done,” said Abel. “The work that we do ranges from facilities, maintenance, general construction, process support, and installation of new equipment, automation, all those sorts of thing. So it’s a wide ranging project and we greatly appreciate BlueOval SK’s confidence in us to manage all the different aspects. This weekend’s livery is our way of saying thank you for that confidence.”

“BlueOval SK is proud to have partners like ABEL Construction helping with the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale, Kentucky,” said BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams. “We’re leading the shift to electric vehicles in the automotive industry and excited to begin production in 2025.”

default

Abel and teammate Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Oconomowoc, Wis.) hit the streets of Detroit on Friday.

ABEL Motorsports thanks partners ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, Boyd Cat®, S Team Motorsports and OMP for their continued support.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix takes the green flag Sunday, June 2 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The race will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE, with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com and on Sirius XM.