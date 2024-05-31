Juncos Hollinger Racing Welcomes Ricardo Escotto to INDY NXT by Firestone Driver Lineup

Source: Team PR

Indianapolis, IN. – Juncos Hollinger Racing announced today the newest addition to their INDY NXT by Firestone driver lineup, Ricardo Escotto. Currently competing full-time in the USF Pro 2000 Championship, Escotto will be piloting the No. 75 entry for five races in the 2024 INDY NXT season: Detroit (June 2), Laguna Seca double header (June 22 and 23), Milwaukee (August 31), and the series finale in Nashville (September 15).

“We’ve had our eye on Ricardo as he’s risen through the ranks, and are very excited for him to make the step up to INDY NXT with Juncos Hollinger Racing.” says Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner and Founder of JHR. Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of JHR, adds, “Ricardo is just another example of how we’re investing into the future of this team, bringing on the best talent that will help the team grow in years to come.”

Escotto participated in the Jay Howard Driver Development program before moving to the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2023 and 2024. He joins full-time driver of the No. 76 entry of Juncos Hollinger Racing, Lindsay Brewer, who is the first American female to compete in the series full-time in over a decade.

“My ultimate goal is to become an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion, and Juncos Hollinger Racing will help me get there as we enter into the highest tier of the INDYCAR ladder series together,” shares Ricardo Escotto, the No. 75 INDY NXT entry of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to work with the team to not only build my experience, but fight for the podiums that I know we can achieve.”