Media Preview | Streets of Detroit

Source: Team PR

INDYCAR returns to the Motor City for a weekend of street racing

After an action-packed 2023 debut on the newly reconfigured downtown circuit following a 32-year hiatus, Andretti INDYCAR heads back to Detroit to take on the third street course of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Although the nine-turn Detroit circuit is a newer addition to the series’ calendar, Andretti INDYCAR is no stranger to racing in the Motor City as the team has scored three wins, five poles and 12 podiums on the famed Raceway at Belle Isle in 12 appearances dating back to 2007. In their 58 street course starts, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson have recorded a combined seven wins, five poles, 12 podiums, 19 top-five finishes, led 390 laps and are all real contenders for strong results in Round 6 of INDYCAR competition. Twisting through some of Detroit’s most popular downtown areas, the 1.645-mile street course will hopefully see a member of the Andretti INDYCAR trio add to the team’s already impressive street course resume.

Weekend Notes

Wrapping up the Month of May as the highest Indianapolis 500 finisher for the Andretti INDYCAR team, Kyle Kirkwood heads to Detroit with hopes of building on his climactic drive to a sixth-place finish at the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix. Despite rear wing damage only two laps into last year’s race resulting in a penalty for an emergency stop in a closed pit, Kirkwood drove from the back of the field into the top 10 and recorded the fastest lap of the race.

Marcus Ericsson returns to Detroit as the only current Andretti driver with a win in the Motor City after the Swede took his first career INDYCAR victory at the Raceway at Belle Isle in 2021 along with his maiden INDYCAR podium finish in his rookie season in 2019. Ericsson came away with a top-10 finish and seven laps led in last year’s Detroit Grand Prix after starting from inside the Firestone Fast Six.

﻿Colton Herta will make his second start on the temporary street circuit this weekend after last year’s event saw him earn the Josten’s Biggest Mover of the Race Award coming from 24th to 11th. Even after an on-track incident caused front wing damage to the Gainbridge Honda near the halfway point of the race, Herta recorded the most passes completed during the race.

In addition to Andretti INDYCAR, Andretti INDY NXT and Wayne Taylor with Andretti will also race this weekend on the Streets of Detroit.

Team Quotes

Colton Herta No. 26 Gainbridge Honda

“Downtown Detroit is a cool street circuit. Last year, we had no previous data since it was a brand-new track for us. After some strong results on street circuits this season, I’m excited to see what the No. 26 crew can do in the Motor City.”

Kyle Kirkwood No. 27 AutoNation Honda

“I am excited to return to Detroit this weekend with the AutoNation crew. Last year’s Detroit Grand Prix was one of our best events that didn’t pan out. With the new updates made to the track, I am excited to take on the challenges that come with it.”

Marcus Ericsson No. 28 Delaware Life Honda

“I have a lot of special memories in Detroit. Racing downtown is a lot different than Belle Isle, where I got my first INDYCAR podium and win, but the new configuration is a cool track that brings unique challenges. I’m excited to get out to this race and see what the No. 28 crew can do.”

Rob Edwards Chief Operating Officer

“We’re looking forward to heading to Detroit this weekend to race on the new downtown street circuit. Going right into the next round gives us a great opportunity to put the frustrations of last weekend behind us. There were some bright spots last season in Detroit for the Andretti team and we’ve been strong on the two street circuits so far this season, so we’re hopeful for a good result this weekend. Time to go street fighting.”