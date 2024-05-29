Detroit Grand Prix Welcomes Record Number of Partners to This Weekend’s Event

Source: Event PR

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR WELCOMES UNPRECEDENTED SPONSOR SUPPORT IN 2024

A Record 94 Partners Will Participate in This Weekend’s Event

DETROIT, Mich. (May 29, 2024) – Building off the momentum of a tremendously successful return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit last summer, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will enjoy unprecedented partner support for this weekend’s event in the heart of the Motor City.

A total of 94 local and national corporate partners will participate in the May 31-June 2 weekend, surpassing the previous high of 86 companies during the 2023 Grand Prix. This year’s partnership portfolio includes 19 sponsors that are new to the Grand Prix in 2024.

Celebrating its second year back at its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear has become one of the premier events in motorsports and one of the most popular annual events for partnerships across the State of Michigan.

“We are so grateful for the dedication and commitment of our partners as we prepare for what promises to be an amazing weekend in Downtown Detroit,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Thanks to the support of the 94 organizations that will help us host a world-class event here in the Motor City, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans, as well as our partners.”

Anchored by the unwavering support of title sponsor Chevrolet, which helped revive auto racing in Detroit in 2012, the Grand Prix takes pride in its charitable initiatives and the positive influence it has on Southeast Michigan and beyond. Spectators will notice the prominent Chevrolet branding around the circuit, including the Chevrolet pedestrian bridge over the racecourse on Jefferson Avenue that links popular activation areas in Spirit Plaza and Hart Plaza. Additionally, Chevrolet branding can be seen on the bridges between Turns 8 and 9 on St. Antoine and over the unique two-sided Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan pit lane alongside Franklin Street. The interactive Chevrolet display will be featured in Spirit Plaza, giving Grand Prix attendees the chance to explore Chevy’s technology as well as some of the Detroit-based auto manufacturer’s top vehicles.

Lear Corporation – a Grand Prix partner since 2015 – will once again be the presenting sponsor of the event in 2024. The leading global automotive technology company has its headquarters located just outside of Detroit in Southfield, Michigan. Lear Corporation’s presence will be well represented with its branding in Turn 6 near the Center Garage. Lear is also a proud sponsor of the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA), the event’s official volunteer organization. Established in 1983, the DGPA has earned a reputation as one of the premier volunteer organizations across all sports.

Among the 19 partners new to the Grand Prix in 2024 is an iconic local Michigan brand that is actively promoting and market the event in retail stores across the State of Michigan. Faygo is the Official Pop of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the company that was founded on Detroit’s Eastside more than 100 years ago continues to be one of the most popular beverage brands across the United States. With a focus on nostalgia to build its iconic brand, Faygo is highlighting the Grand Prix through its product distribution and promotion this summer. To complement the color scheme of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear logo, Faygo will showcase its Redpop, Moon Mist, Cola and Firework flavors in displays at area Meijer stores and 10 other independent grocery stores.



In addition to its 19 new partners in 2024, the Grand Prix is proud of the long-lasting relationships the event has cultivated with its partners over the years. A total of 21 current partners have helped support the Grand Prix since 2012 and 20 sponsors have stepped up to increase their level of commitment for this year’s event.

Bolstered by the commitment of its partners, the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will once again offer an inclusive experience for fans as more than half of the event’s footprint will be open and accessible for free throughout the three-day weekend, including the new Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority. Partner support has also allowed the Grand Prix to establish opportunities for local neighborhoods and businesses to reap the benefits of the event through the Small Business Straightaway. Reimagined in its new home in Campus Martius Park in 2024, the Small Business Straightaway will once again feature an eclectic display of 13 locally owned and operated businesses from every district in Detroit on Saturday and Sunday, thanks to the support of the Grand Prix’s Community Partners including American Axle & Manufacturing, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines, Delta Dental, DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Huntington Bank, Lear Corporation and PNC Bank.

For a complete listing of all 94 Grand Prix partners, visit https://detroitgp.com/partnership/.

The 34th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 31-June 2, 2024. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets atwww.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).