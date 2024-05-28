RACE NOTES – 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS 500 RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS

9th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 askROI.com Chevrolet

12th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 33 Chevrolet

17th: ED CARPENTER No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet



ED CARPENTER, NO. 20 GUYCARE CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “It was one of those days that at times I was happy with the car and sometimes wasn’t. We just weren’t good enough and behind on speed with all of our cars in comparison to what we have done in the past. The team did a great job all month. I am disappointed in our result. There are things that we could have done better today across the board. It just wasn’t our day and sometimes that just happens. After 21 years, I would much prefer a different outcome. Props to our rookie Christian (Rasmussen), who did a really nice job.”

START: 17th

FINISH: 17th



STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 200/200 OF NOTE:



Ed Carpenter was the only individual in today’s 33-car field who handles both the responsibility of driving the race car while owning and operating his own team. As one of the most experienced drivers in the field, Carpenter has now competed in his 21st Indianapolis 500. The perennial hometown favorite rolled off from the 17th position, in the middle of Row 6.



Carpenter relied on his years of experience to manage an eventful race. Near the midway point, on his way to make a scheduled pit stop another competitor was stopped in the No. 20 pit box causing a rush to remove the other car. The delay subsequently caused Carpenter to drop back several positions. By the checkered flag, he not only had made up all of the positions he lost but gained even more to even lead the race on Lap 177. He finished the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in the 17th position.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ASKROI.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 askROI.com Chevrolet, Finished 9th: “Today was tough and a long race. Compared to year’s past, I struggled to stack up and make passes like other guys were doing. I was trying hard to. We did receive a penalty that doesn’t fully make sense, but we drove back through the field and were leading at one point. We maximized everything today and it was sketchy out there. We could have finished a few positions higher, but if that means washing out towards the wall and losing momentum, I wouldn’t be mad at that. I tried everything I could and was as aggressive as I could. My mindset before the race was try everything I could and I really think we did that. I am happy and it is a solid result. The No. 21 team had great pitstops today and I am really proud of their effort this month.”

START: 7th

FINISH: 9th



STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 200/200 OF NOTE:



Following one of the greatest comeback stories in recent history, Rinus VeeKay started 7th in today’s Indianapolis 500. After a crash in his first run, the crew repaired the car in record time & had RVK back in the qualifying line in four hours. He rewarded their hard work with a time good enough to advance to the second day, then earned a starting spot on the inside of Row 3.



VeeKay had to mount another comeback during today’s 200-lap race. After running solidly in the Top 10, he was penalized for contact in pit lane/improper lane usage. He had to take the Lap 63 restart from the back of the field in the 25th position. Undeterred, he focused forward and mounted a charge back through the field. With smart strategy and solid pit stops, he returned to the Top 10 and even led eight laps. At the end of 500 miles, he finished in the 9th position.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 33 CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “Today was amazing. The car was on rails. I felt so comfortable right away running in traffic and doing everything I needed to do. Moving up to 12th from starting 24th was pretty good. I hung back when I needed to and made moves when I needed to. We had a damn strong finish today.”