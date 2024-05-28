Early Heartbreak for Legge in Indy 500

#51: Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 26, 2024) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Katherine Legge (#51 e.l.f. Cosmetics Honda) was running strong early on in the 200-lap event. However, her fourth Indianapolis 500 ended in heartbreak on Lap 23 due to an engine issue.

Katherine Legge, #51 e.l.f. Cosmetics, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Started: 31st

Finished: 29th

Legge who was starting 31st gained one spot at the start to move into 30th

She took advantage of an early yellow to pit for fuel only on Lap 4.

The driver of the #51 e.l.f. Cosmetics Honda was running 28th when the race returned to green flag conditions on Lap 10.

Legge was running competitive lap times and staying with her closest competitors following her stop.

However, she had to head to pit lane when smoke started coming out of her car on Lap 23.

Unfortunately for the only female driver in the field, an engine issue put an early end to her day.

She ended up 29th on the results sheet.

Post-Race Quote

“We’re not sure what happened other than it was an engine issue. It’s really disappointing obviously. I’m completely gutted. I was hanging out in the back, finding my feet, ready to make a move. Had I known my race was going to be that short I may have pushed a bit harder in the first stint but that’s racing, and these things happen, unfortunately. While I feel absolutely gutted right now, I will regroup and try and come again next year. Thank you to e.l.f. and thank you to this whole girl power movement. I’m very grateful to Dale (Coyne) for giving me this opportunity and to e.l.f. and the fans. It gives me more motivation to come back next year.”

Next up: The team will be back in action next weekend for the Detroit Grand Prix, May 30 to June 2, 2024.