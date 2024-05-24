ED CARPENTER RACING WILL RACE FOR RILEY CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION IN THE 2024 INDIANAPOLIS 500

The No. 33 of Christian Rasmussen Will Carry Iconic Riley Wagon in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 24, 2024) – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that the No. 33 entry of Christian Rasmussen will carry Riley Children’s Foundation in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Ed Carpenter Racing, a long-time supporter of the Riley Children’s Foundation, has gifted prominent branding locations to the organization to raise awareness and inspire others to contribute to their fundraising goals.

Team owner Ed Carpenter stated, “Riley Children’s Foundation does such incredible work in the Indianapolis community and no one deserves this recognition more. We are proud to present them with the primary partnership location on our No. 33 Chevrolet. With the Riley wagon visible around the world this Sunday, we hope kids in Indiana and beyond will be rewarded with the chance to thrive.”

This May, Riley Children’s Foundation teamed up with INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to launch Racers for Riley. All are working together to raise money for Riley kids and families as part of the centennial celebration of Riley Children’s Health. Money raised helps Riley kids have access to the best care, support and pediatric research.

“Throughout our long relationship, Ed Carpenter Racing has raised awareness about children’s health issues, highlighted Riley’s life-saving work on one of the world’s biggest stages and given scores of Riley kids a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the track and meet their racing heroes,” said Riley Children’s Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Elkas. “We are incredibly grateful to the team for always making kids a priority, and for prominently displaying the Riley wagon at this year’s race.”

ECR’s first season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition was 2012, making the 2024 Indianapolis 500 the team’s 13th. For 12 of those 13 years, ECR has had at least one car qualify in the first three rows. Following one of the greatest comeback stories in recent history, Rinus VeeKay will roll off from the inside of Row 3 in 7th. Carpenter, an Indianapolis native and hometown favorite, will be competing in his 21st Indianapolis 500, from which he will start 17th. Rasmussen is part of the 2024 Indianapolis 500 rookie class and will make his debut from the 24th position. The 23-year-old from Copenhagen, Denmark joined ECR on the heels of his 2023 INDY NXT championship.

The No. 33, featuring Riley Children’s Foundation, will turn its first laps around the 2.5-mile oval this morning. Rasmussen, Carpenter, and VeeKay will have two more hours to fine-tune their cars with Final Practice scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place this Sunday, May 26 with coverage beginning on NBC at 11 a.m. ET.