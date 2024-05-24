Arrow McLaren 2024 Indianapolis 500 Day 6 Practice Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Friday, May 24

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500.0 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Race start time:

Green flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P3, 226.666 mph

Total laps: 78

Pit Stop Challenge Result: 2nd Place

“That was a successful Carb Day for us. We got everything we needed to get done. We ran through our run plan and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet feels good. Obviously, race day throws a few surprises at you, but I’m feeling confident. There are a lot of really strong cars out there; we aren’t the only ones. However, I think we are definitely in a better place than we were last time out. Hopefully the rain stays away so we can get a full race in.”

Callum Ilott, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P11, 225.075

Total laps: 103

“Overall, this was a good Carb Day. We made good improvements to the car and it felt really solid throughout the whole race running, which is a positive step forward from Monday. I’m looking forward to to race day. We managed to get some good pit stops in, and the team have done a great job looking over the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet ahead of Sunday.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P13, 224.761

Total laps: 74

“The day went well. The balance of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is very comfortable right now. I’m still trying to figure out the practice runs a little bit; that’s proven to be a challenge for me. It was good to get some more experience in pit lane and get more pit stops in. I think all of that is going really smooth.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P26, 223.867 mph

Total laps: 92

“It was a tough day trying to figure everything out. It’s been four days since we were last in the car, so getting an idea of where we stack up is difficult. Ultimately, the balance of the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is okay. We’re just looking for a little bit of overall performance.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“We wrapped up our Carb Day. Now all that’s left is racing. It looked a little harder for people to race today in these conditions, but we will see what we get come race day. We’ve got four fast Chevrolets, four great drivers and a great team. Let’s go racing.”