CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE REPORT

MAY 24, 2024

PATO O’WARD LEADS TEAM CHEVY IN THE FINAL INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE ON CARB DAY AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, led team chevy with third on the leaderboard in the final practice session before the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Additionally, Chevrolet was represented by Agustín Canapino, driver of the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, and Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold with Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet, finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

During the two-hour window, Friday’s final practice session saw the field turn a total of 2,721 laps, with Chevrolet completing 1,294 laps.

In an all-Chevy final, the Carb Day Pit Stop Challenge saw Josef Newgarden’s No. 2 Shell Chevrolet crew defeat Pato O’Ward’s No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew in the best of three pit stops.

Up next, the Chevrolet drivers and teams take the green flag for NTT INDYCAR SERIES crown jewel, the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 PRACTICE RESULT:

Pos. Driver

3rd Pato O’Ward (226.666 mph)

7th Agustín Canapino (225.320 mph)

10th Ryan Hunter-Reay (225.124 mph)

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Very interesting Carb Day session for us. Our version of Monday’s carry over to Friday wasn’t exactly as planned but we got it sorted and we have some ideas of what we’re going to do for the race on Sunday. Now, we just hope for the weather to be nice.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Had a lot of fun out there today. We spent most of the day in the pack and got some things figured out. Really excited for Sunday. I think we can go forward in the field. We’ll get the Chevy just slightly shifted over in the window a little bit, but really happy with the Goodheart Chevrolet. I think it’s feeling really racy.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I thought my car handling was good. I didn’t suck up as good as I thought I did on Monday, but the pit stop stuff, getting familiar with that. It’s a little bit different, obviously, than a NASCAR pit stop, like charging pit lane. I got to leave finally hard a couple of times. I felt comfortable with all of that. I feel like we checked a lot of boxes off before the race. I thought that the car handled fine. I didn’t think I could suck up as good as I could on Monday, but I don’t know what everybody else thinks. I thought (Alex) Palou and (Scott) McLaughlin and (Josef) Newgarden looked pretty good, (Colton) Herta. I don’t know. I just felt middle of the road. I’m sure there are things I could do as far as generating runs and stuff to help things, but just got to kind of talk to my teammates and see how they felt.”

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“Getting excited for another chance to go out and win this race! It has been a bit of a different month with the way the weather and everything else has played out. All things considered, I feel really good. I have been happy and comfortable in the car. That’s the most important thing, whether you’re starting 1st or 17th – where I am starting from – is just being happy with what you’ve got and being comfortable. If I can stay comfortable all day and make steady progress, I am confident we will be a factor in the end.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am so excited for the Indy 500! I always am. After the great team effort on qualifying weekend, I’m really excited to start towards the front of the pack but also have a great racecar. I have had so many different learning experiences, I am ready to get out there and race for the win. We don’t come here for anything less. Second means nothing at this place. We are going for the win and give it all we have.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m excited! It’s been a good month, I have learned a lot about driving around here and qualifying around here. That ultimately all comes down to the race, which is the last thing we have ahead of us. I’m just super excited to get it started. We have a good racecar, we weren’t able to qualify as well as we had the pace to. Hopefully, we’re a bit faster than the people around us and are able to move forward. It should be a good day!”