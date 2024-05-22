Acclaimed Actors Austin Butler, Jodie Comer Named Indianapolis 500 Honorary Starters

Source: Event PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 21, 2024) – Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, who star in the upcoming film “The Bikeriders,” will serve as honorary starters for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Austin and Jodie star in a movie focused on two wheels, but they’re about to experience the exhilaration of 33 of the fastest cars on four wheels as they stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports.”

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, “The Bikeriders” captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing and follows a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club based off the book of the same title by Danny Lyon. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy, played by Comer, is inextricably drawn to Benny, played by Butler, the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny, played by Tom Hardy. Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

“The Bikeriders” is set to be released by Focus Features in theaters nationwide June 21, 2024.

Butler is an Academy Award nominee and one of the most sought-after actors working today. He boasts a long list of acting credits that illustrate his immersive character depth and range. Austin is best known for playing the highly coveted role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, “Elvis.” The film was released on June 23, 2022, by Warner Bros. and collected more than $280 million worldwide at the box office, making it one of the top three highest-grossing musician biopics across all genres. Butler won a BAFTA and Golden Globe Award for his performance in addition to being nominated for an Academy Award and SAG Award.

Butler can most recently be seen as the menacing Feyd-Rautha in the March 2024 release of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” opposite an all-star cast of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Rebecca Ferguson, among others. He also can be seen in the January 2024 Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air” alongside Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan. In spring 2018, Butler made his Broadway debut opposite Denzel Washington in “The Iceman Cometh,” which was nominated for eight Tony Awards.

Comer is a British actress best known for her role as “Villanelle” in the BBC America cult breakout series, “Killing Eve.” Comer won both the Emmy Award for “Lead Actress in a Drama Series” and BAFTA Award for “Best Leading Actress” in 2019. She also was nominated twice more for an Emmy Award, BAFTA Award and Critics Choice Award, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award throughout the duration of the show’s run.

Most recently, Comer made her Broadway stage debut at the John Golden Theatre as well as her West End stage debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre in Suzie Miller’s “Prima Facie.” Comer’s performance garnered her the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, as well as the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Play. Comer also won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World award for her performance. She was also nominated for a Drama League Award.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Universo, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.