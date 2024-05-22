Honda Racing Indianapolis 500 message points
108th Indianapolis 500
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 26
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at the Indianapolis 500
- Honda has won more Indianapolis 500 races than any major automaker: 15 victories from 23 races – a win ratio of 65% – since the company entered INDYCAR competition in 1994.
- Honda has had more race starts at the Indianapolis 500 than any other auto manufacturer: 438 starts. Honda also has completed more race laps at the Indianapolis 500 than any other carmaker: 77,032 laps.
- Honda has won the three of the last four Indianapolis 500s, a stretch begun by Takuma Sato in 2020. The string continued in 2021 when Helio Castroneves won an historic fourth Indianapolis 500. Marcus Ericsson made it three-in-a-row for Honda with his victory in 2022.
- Honda first won the ‘500’ in the manufacturer’s fourth attempt, when Buddy Rice piloted his Rahal Letterman Racing Honda to victory in 2004.
- Other Honda-powered Indy winners include Dan Wheldon in 2005 and 2011, Sam Hornish Jr. (2006), Dario Franchitti (2007, 2010 and 2012), Scott Dixon (2008), Helio Castroneves (2009, 2021), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), and Takmua Sato’s first win in 2017.
- Honda drivers make up 17 entries in the 33-car field, including four-time race winner Castroneves; two-time winner Sato; and previous race winners Dixon and Ericsson. There are four Honda-powered rookies in the field: Marcus Armstrong, Tom Blomqvist, Linus Lundqvist and Kyffin Simpson.
INDYCAR Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ Championships
- After four championship rounds of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda leads in the battle for the Manufacturers’ Championship with 321 points, to Chevrolet with 310.
- Defending series champion and Indianapolis Grand Prix race winner Alex Palou leads the Drivers’ Championship standings with 152 points; and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon is third with 127 points.
- Honda drivers hold four of the top-five positions in the points standings. Colton Herta is fourth with 127 points; and Felix Rosenqvist rounds out the top five with 107 points.
Where to Watch
- Live NBC network coverage of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins with pre-race festivities at 11 a.m. EDT, with the green flag to start Sunday’s 200-lap contest at 12:45 p.m. EDT. Live streaming will also be available on NBC Peacock, with audio coverage provided by the IndyCar Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
2024 Honda Indianapolis 500 Drivers
Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta
#27 Kyle Kirkwood
#28 Marcus Ericsson (W)
#98 Marco Andretti
Chip Ganassi Racing # 4 Kyffin Simpson (R)
# 8 Linus Lundqvist (R)
# 9 Scott Dixon (W)
#10 Alex Palou
#11 Marcus Armstrong (R)
Dale Coyne Racing #51 Katherine Legge
with RWR
Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist
#66 Tom Blomqvist (R)
#06 Helio Castroneves (W)
Rahal Letterman #15 Graham Rahal
Lanigan Racing #30 Pietro Fittipaldi
#45 Christian Lundgaard
#75 Takuma Sato (W)
W – Previous Indianapolis 500 Race Winner R – Indianapolis 500 Rookie