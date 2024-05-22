Honda PR

Honda Racing Indianapolis 500 message points

Posted on by Steve Wittich

Source: Manufacturer PR

108th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway
12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 26
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

Honda at the Indianapolis 500

  • Honda has won more Indianapolis 500 races than any major automaker: 15 victories from 23 races – a win ratio of 65% – since the company entered INDYCAR competition in 1994.
  • Honda has had more race starts at the Indianapolis 500 than any other auto manufacturer: 438 starts.  Honda also has completed more race laps at the Indianapolis 500 than any other carmaker: 77,032 laps.
  • Honda has won the three of the last four Indianapolis 500s, a stretch begun by Takuma Sato in 2020. The string continued in 2021 when Helio Castroneves won an historic fourth Indianapolis 500. Marcus Ericsson made it three-in-a-row for Honda with his victory in 2022. 
  • Honda first won the ‘500’ in the manufacturer’s fourth attempt, when Buddy Rice piloted his Rahal Letterman Racing Honda to victory in 2004.
  • Other Honda-powered Indy winners include Dan Wheldon in 2005 and 2011, Sam Hornish Jr. (2006), Dario Franchitti (2007, 2010 and 2012), Scott Dixon (2008), Helio Castroneves (2009, 2021), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), and Takmua Sato’s first win in 2017.  
  • Honda drivers make up 17 entries in the 33-car field, including four-time race winner Castroneves; two-time winner Sato; and previous race winners Dixon and Ericsson. There are four Honda-powered rookies in the field: Marcus Armstrong, Tom Blomqvist, Linus Lundqvist and Kyffin Simpson.  

INDYCAR Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ Championships

  • After four championship rounds of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda leads in the battle for the Manufacturers’ Championship with 321 points, to Chevrolet with 310.
  • Defending series champion and Indianapolis Grand Prix race winner Alex Palou leads the Drivers’ Championship standings with 152 points; and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race winner Scott Dixon is third with 127 points.
  • Honda drivers hold four of the top-five positions in the points standings. Colton Herta is fourth with 127 points; and Felix Rosenqvist rounds out the top five with 107 points. 

Where to Watch

  • Live NBC network coverage of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins with pre-race festivities at 11 a.m. EDT, with the green flag to start Sunday’s 200-lap contest at 12:45 p.m. EDT. Live streaming will also be available on NBC Peacock, with audio coverage provided by the IndyCar Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.

2024 Honda Indianapolis 500 Drivers

Andretti Global      #26 Colton Herta 

                                    #27 Kyle Kirkwood 

                                    #28 Marcus Ericsson (W)

                                    #98 Marco Andretti

Chip Ganassi Racing   # 4 Kyffin Simpson (R)

                                     # 8 Linus Lundqvist (R)

                                     # 9 Scott Dixon (W)

                                     #10 Alex Palou 

                                     #11 Marcus Armstrong (R)

Dale Coyne Racing      #51 Katherine Legge

with RWR         

Meyer Shank Racing   #60 Felix Rosenqvist

                                     #66 Tom Blomqvist (R)

#06 Helio Castroneves (W)

Rahal Letterman                      #15 Graham Rahal

Lanigan Racing                       #30 Pietro Fittipaldi 

                                     #45 Christian Lundgaard

                                     #75 Takuma Sato (W)

W – Previous Indianapolis 500 Race Winner                   R – Indianapolis 500 Rookie 

