Jordin Sparks To Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 15, 2024) – Jordin Sparks, a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress, will perform the national anthem before the start of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The national anthem moment pays honor to the country we love, sets the stage for the hair-raising U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover and gets us one step closer to those final, dramatic and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.”

Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of season six of “American Idol,” one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold more than 10 million digital tracks in the United States. She last thrilled fans by performing the national anthem at IMS ahead of the 2015 edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Sparks has earned two BET Awards, one American Music Award and one People’s Choice Award, and she has been nominated for a Billboard Award, a Dove Award, two MTV Awards and two Grammys. She made her Broadway debut starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash, “In the Heights,” and made her film debut playing the lead role in the SONY Pictures film “Sparkle,” opposite the legendary Whitney Houston.

Sparks’ positive body image, message and success have impacted people worldwide. She considers philanthropy an integral part of her life and was recently profiled by CNN Heroes and Dress for Success for her charity work.

Sparks has since returned to the Broadway stage to critical acclaim as the lead in the Tony Award-winning “Waitress” with music by Sara Bareilles, and executive-produced and starred in Hallmark’s “A Christmas Treasure.” She is a sought-after successful social media influencer due to her impressive social media following and has successfully transitioned into network broadcasting hosting/co-hosting on some of television’s most iconic programs, such as NBC’s “TODAY,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC’s “The View,” CBS’ “The Talk,” PBS’ “Great Performances” (with John Lithgow) and others. She holds the position of fovernor of the LA Chapter of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYS).

Last year, she received a Dove, Billboard, and Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For King & Country,” “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hit list.

NBC’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 26.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.