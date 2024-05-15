Goodheart Animal Health Centers Partners with Sting Ray Robb and AJ Foyt Racing and for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (May 15, 2024) — We are excited to announce that Goodheart Animal Health Centers will be featured as the primary partner of the No. 41 Chevrolet to be driven by Sting Ray Robb in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 and for the remainder of the season. The new Goodheart livery will be easy to spot on track with its unique paw print design!

Based in the Denver, Colorado area, Goodheart’s mission is to provide comprehensive veterinary care, unparalleled service, and a collaborative experience to the pets, people, and communities they serve.

“Goodheart Animal Health Centers are proud to support Sting Ray Robb and the AJ Foyt Racing No. 41 Chevy in the 108th Running of the Indy 500,” said Dr. Alex Robb, Medical Director, Goodheart Animal Health Centers. “We always strive to provide the greatest in care for our patients; it seems only fitting for that message to be featured at the greatest spectacle in racing. Our team wishes Sting Ray and his team all the best in the race!”

The No. 41 Goodheart Chevrolet on its way to tech inspection this morning with mechanic Pete Drummond in the cockpit.

Goodheart continued their long-standing partnership with Sting Ray as a major associate partner this season and increased their commitment to support Robb in the primary partner position effective with the Indianapolis 500. The alignment and partnership with Pray.com will remain in place with Pray as an associate marketing partner.

“We are grateful and blessed for the long-standing support of Goodheart ( Goodheart.vet ) and are thrilled to have them on board as the primary for the Indy 500! We know everyone can share the sentiment, We Love Pets, that you see on the car livery. Looking forward to a solid run and giving those paw prints a 230+mph ride around the track!” exclaimed Sting Ray, who will be making his second start in the Indianapolis 500.

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place this weekend. The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock on Sunday, May 26th starting at 11 a.m. ET.