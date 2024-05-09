Sonsio Grand Prix Fans Encouraged To ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com

Source: Event PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 9, 2024) – Fans attending the Sonsio Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event May 10-11 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track.

The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about the entire fan experience at IMS, including directions, parking, schedule, gate regulations, digital ticket and parking guide, ADA accessibility and much more. This information will help race fans prepare for their trip to the Racing Capital of the World.

More Fan Information

All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful day at the track:

Tickets:

Tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates May 10 and May 11.

May 10 – $20 for practice and qualifications General Admission seating. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

May 11 – $50 for General Admission. $64 for flex ticket seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), North Vista ADA (Sections 26-30), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47, 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14). Children 15 and under are admitted free with flex ticket paying adult. Reserved seats range from $59-$129.

Public Parking:

Parking for the Sonsio Grand Prix is available in a variety of locations around the track:

May 10 – Paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $10 and Gate 1 parking for $20. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2 for $10 and in Gate 1 parking for $20. Free parking is available in Infield Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40). Free motorcycle parking is also available in the South Carousel Lot via Gate 2.

May 11 – Paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate lots for $20. Gate 1 Lot parking is available for $50. Motorcycle parking is also available at South Carousel Lot for $20. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2 for $20 and in Gate 1 parking for $50. Infield car parking is located inside Turn 3 for $25. Free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40).

Cashless Operations:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

Pedestrian Gate Entry:

Public pedestrian gates open on Friday, May 10 (7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

On Saturday, May 11, public pedestrian gates open (7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A.

Security screening detection devices are installed at all pedestrian gates.

As fans pass through one of the pedestrian entrances, they will walk through a CEIA OPENGATE® security device. Fans won’t need to empty their pockets or remove items of clothing, simply walk through the gate and enter the facility.

Digital Tickets:

Race fans who order tickets in advance may select their delivery method at checkout. Digital tickets can be accessed on their smart phone’s web browser or by saving the digital ticket to their mobile device’s wallet. Fans are encouraged to ensure the brightness on their smart phone is turned up before approaching the gate for a seamless scanning of their digital ticket. Race fans are also encouraged to visit the IMS Digital Ticket guide to manage their digital tickets and enhance their at-track experience.

Weekend Street Parking:

Race event parking restrictions in the Town of Speedway will be enforced during Sonsio Grand Prix weekend. No parking will be allowed on the south and east sides of any street bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west and Crawfordsville Road on the south through 8 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, three-hour parking will be monitored and enforced on both sides of Main Street between 10th Street and 16th Street over the course of the race weekend. For more information on parking and street closures in Speedway, click here.

Additional Resources and Information:

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT’s TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at pws.trafficwise.org or visiting @TrafficWise on X.

No coolers larger than 18 inches long by 15 inches high by 15 inches wide can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com. For additional information, follow on X the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WFNI-FM 107.5/WFNI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend.