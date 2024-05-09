Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for remainder of 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, absent Indy 500

Source: Team PR

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announced today that Théo Pourchaire will pilot the No. 6 SmartStop Chevrolet in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend. Théo will then return to the track at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, where he will be set to pilot the No. 6 Chevrolet for the duration of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Théo made his inaugural INDYCAR appearances at Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park, earning the ‘Biggest Mover’ title in his debut race with an eleventh-place finish.

The 2023 Formula 2 champion can now add ovals to his skillset after a successful test with the Arrow McLaren crew at World Wide Technology Raceway on May 6.

The No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet livery will be revealed as it prepares to embark on its first of three on-track appearances across the 2024 season, also present on the streets of Toronto and Portland International Raceway.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), a self-managed and fully integrated self-storage company, has been an Official Partner with Arrow McLaren since October 2022. The SmartStop livery is highlighted by a distinct light blue that pops in contrast to the iconic papaya, a color which draws a connection between each of the series McLaren Racing competes in.

The team has not yet announced who will race in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 but will make that confirmation in due course.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“We’re excited to continue working with Théo. He proved to be a quick learner, and we believe his skillset and learning mindset will support his development as he gets more comfortable racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Now, it’s about continuing to grow and turning those learnings into results alongside the No. 6 team.”

Théo Pourchaire, Driver, Arrow McLaren, said:

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience. I’m excited to take on this challenge with Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season. This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I’ve enjoyed my first two races with the team, and I know we have plenty of potential in front of us. Of course, I would like to thank Zak, Gavin and Tony, as well as the Sauber F1 Team, for making this all possible.”