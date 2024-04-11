Rain Brings End to Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Source: Event PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 11, 2024) – As rain showers continue to move through the Indianapolis area, day two of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Open Test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled, concluding the test.

During day one Wednesday, the Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program and veteran refresher laps were completed, along with veteran testing. Combined, 34 drivers turned a total of 1,327 laps in sessions that featured adjusted start times in anticipation of weather.

Teams will return to IMS on Friday, May 10 for practice and qualifying ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 on the IMS road course. Practice for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 14, with the race scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 21 on the Streets of Long Beach. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA and SiriusXM channel 218.