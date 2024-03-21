Firestone Racing: The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge Pre-race Notes & Quotes

Source: Manufacturer PR

This weekend the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES will compete in The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge, a unique non-championship race on a 17-turn, 3.067-mile road course near Palm Springs, California. Firestone is supplying more than 1,400 race tires for two days of open testing, group qualifying sessions, two heat races, and a 12-car “all-star” main event.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 9* sets per entry Seven sets for use in the open test sessions One set for qualifying One set for the heat race *One additional set will be allotted for entries advancing to the $1 Million Challenge for a total of 10 available sets

9* sets per entry Rain: 5 sets per entry

A new set of Firestone Firehawk tires will be provided to each entry competing in one of two 10-lap (or 20-minute) heat races, and an additional set will be allotted for each of the top six advancing cars from each heat race to make up the 12-car starting lineup.

Pit stops will be allowed only for emergency service. Tires used during qualifying will be the only approved replacement tire(s) and must be approved by INDYCAR. Additional rules and information are available here.

Additional Notes from Cory Williams, Principal Program Engineer

“The Firestone Firehawk primary tire is the same construction and compound as the tire supplied for the 2023 Thermal open test and the 2023 Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, and is expected to exhibit similar performance to what we had here last year.”