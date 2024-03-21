Arrow McLaren 2024 Open Test and $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club Race Preview

Source: Team PR

The Thermal Club

Race Date: March 24

Round: 2/18

Total Laps:

Heat Races: 10 laps or 20 minutes

All-Star Race: 20 laps

Total Race Distance:

Heat Races: 30.67 mi/49.41 km

All-Star Race: 61.34 mi/98.81 km

Length: 3.07 mi/4.94 km

Number of Turns: 17

Session Start Times:

Test 1: Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. PST

Test 2: Friday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST

Test 3: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST

Test 4: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

Qualifying Group 1: Saturday, 5:00 p.m. – 5:12 p.m. PST

Qualifying Group 2: Saturday, 5:27 p.m. – 5:39 p.m. PST

Race 1 Green Flag: Sunday, 9:36 a.m. PST

Race 2 Green Flag: Sunday, 10:03 a.m. PST

All-Star Race Green Flag: Sunday, 10:59 a.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. PST on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship Position: 2nd, 40 points

Average Starting Position: 3.0

Average Finishing Position: 2.0

Best Starting Position: 3rd, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best Finishing Position: P2, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

“I’m ready to go to The Thermal Club, where we’re racing for some cash. It’s going to be a cool event, I’m sure. The facility is world class and I think there are a lot of people that are excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing here. I’m looking forward to this new event and making it a good weekend for our team.”

Callum Ilott, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship Position: 13th, 17 points

Average Starting Position: 16.0

Average Finishing Position: 13.0

Best Starting Position: 16th, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best Finishing Position: P13, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

“I’m looking forward to Thermal quite a lot. It’s going to be an interesting weekend that not a lot of us are used to, but it’s an exciting, new challenge that we have. Obviously, we all tested there at the beginning of last year, and it’s quite a fun race track. I’m not sure how it’s going to be on the racing side, but by the way the heat races and final race are set up, it’s more like sprint racing anyway, so qualifying is going to be quite important. It’s going to be good fun, for sure. I’m looking forward to getting to work with the team again in the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship Position: 8th, 22 points

Average Starting Position: 15.0

Average Finishing Position: 8.0

Best Starting Position: 15th, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Best Finishing Position: P8, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

“Going back to The Thermal Club is something that I think everyone has been really excited about. It’s rare that you get a completely new racing format in motorsports. It’s going to be a cool event and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“After testing at The Thermal Club last year, I’m excited that we’re going back this year for a really different and cool event. I don’t think anyone in the series has ever been part of something like this before, and I have to give props to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for trying something new. We’ll all get the opportunity to get a lot of testing in, which I think we need if we’re going to race here. Even though this race isn’t for points, it’s a great chance for us to build off the foundation we laid in St. Pete and bring home some cash while we’re at it.”