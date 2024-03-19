Rock Legends George Thorogood & The Destroyers to Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert May 24 at IMS

Source: Event PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, March 19, 2024) – George Thorogood & The Destroyers, who have been rocking together for more than five decades, will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a full day of on- and off-track action and entertainment.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be joined by special guest Gin Blossoms, who will open the show. The Carb Day concert gates will open at 2 p.m. this year, allowing for additional entertainment, including Indianapolis recording artist Kid Quill.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.”

George Thorogood & The Destroyers got their start on a small bandstand in Lane Hall at The University of Delaware on the evening of Dec. 1, 1973. Though the three-piece band – consisting of a guitarist, a drummer and their rhythm guitarist – had barely rehearsed, guitarist George Thorogood and drummer Jeff Simon had been bashing out covers of songs they loved – including “No Particular Place To Go,” “Madison Blues” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” – in suburban Wilmington, Delaware, basements since they were teens.

The Lane Hall audience was wary at first. “Then it was like somebody flipped a switch,” Simon said. “Everybody hit the dance floor all at once.”

Five decades, 15 million albums and more than 8,000 performances later, few bands can still rock the house like George Thorogood & Destroyers. And for Thorogood, Simon, and longtime Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach, their Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock Tour is a celebration like no other.

Gin Blossoms have undoubtedly left their mark on the rock music map. The Grammy-nominated band’s fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements has helped pave the way for the modern rock of today.

Boasting record sales of over 10 million, fans around the world are very familiar with Gin Blossoms’ five-time platinum breakthrough album, “New Miserable Experience,” containing gems like “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road.”

Those hit tracks were followed by the Empire Records platinum soundtrack hit, “Til I Hear It From You.” In 1996, the singles “Follow You Down” and “As Long As It Matters” hit the radio again in a huge way, making their “Congratulations I’m Sorry” record another platinum success. Their latest release, 2018’s “Mixed Reality,” shares that same timeless feel, packed with 15 songs.

Kid Quill’s sound is a hybrid of hip-hop, pop and alternative. He has grown a core fan base from touring throughout the early stages of his career. Over recent years, he’s performed at festivals such as Firefly, Electric Forest, Breakaway and Lollapalooza, where he broke the record for highest attendance at the BMI Stage.

As an independent artist, Kid Quill has amassed more than 200 million streams, became a global ambassador for the Indiana Pacers and was selected for Soundcloud’s First On Soundcloud Class of 2021. He will release new music leading up to his highly anticipated upcoming album scheduled for spring 2024.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at just $45. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $75. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $275, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars. Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws closer, so fans are encouraged to buy now.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.