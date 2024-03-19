Source: Team PR

Japanese Partners Join Two-Time Indy 500 Champion Takuma Sato’s 2024 Indy 500 Effort with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Panasonic Automotive, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting and NAC to Appear on the No. 75 Honda-Powered Entry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (March 18, 2024) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that two-time Indianapolis 500 champion, Takuma Sato, will have continued support from longtime Japanese partners Panasonic Automotive, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting and NAC when he attempts to win his third Indianapolis 500 victory in the 108th running of the race on May 26. In February, it was announced that the 2017 and 2020 Indy 500 champion would return to RLL for the legendary race with primary sponsorship from AMADA AMERICA, Inc. a leading global machine tool manufacturer and supplier in the sheet metal industry.



“I am so excited to announce that these prestigious Japanese companies are supporting our endeavor to compete in the 108th Indy 500,” said Takuma Sato. “I am extremely grateful for the continued support from Panasonic Automotive, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all the loyal sponsors throughout my IndyCar race career. It’s truly fantastic to have AMADA, another established Japanese company, join this effort with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this May. The fully branded car looks amazing, and I am so proud to see the design with its somewhat nostalgic taste. It’s a truly happy moment for me, and I hope fans enjoy it too. I can’t wait to get started.”



Sato competed for RLL in 2012 and from 2018-2021 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. He has earned six career series wins, four of which have come with RLL, including the team’s second Indy 500 win in 2020. Most recently, Sato competed in oval races with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023. The 2024 Indy 500 will mark his 15th time to participate in the Indianapolis 500 and sixth with RLL.



Sato, a native of Tokyo, Japan, has made 220 starts in the INDYCAR SERIES since his rookie season in 2010, which is sixth among active drivers and 22nd all-time. His Indy car highlights include wins in the 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500, 2013 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2018 Portland Grand Prix, 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway, with four of the six coming with RLL. Of his 14 podium finishes to date, 10 have come with RLL as have three of his 10 Indy car poles. Prior to joining the INDYCAR SERIES, he competed in 90 Formula One races between 2002-2008 with his highest finish of third at the 2004 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Round 2 of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be the $1 Million Challenge, a special, non-points race at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 24 at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California. North America's premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15.