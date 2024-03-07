Andretti Global Shares New Site Designs for Headquarter Project

INDIANAPOLIS (March 7, 2024) – Andretti Global today revealed new project designs and confirmed construction progress as the team works toward a 2025 transition from the existing Zionsville Road location to the under-construction headquarters located on a 90-acre campus in Fishers, Indiana. Through collaboration with a design team led by RATIO Architects, the reimagined structure elevates focus on cutting-edge design, further bringing to life Andretti’s vision through amenities that support the organization’s four key pillars: sustainability, technology, employee wellness and community.

U.K.-based Ridge & Partners originally took the lead on race shop programming and initial design studies, utilizing the company’s years of experience and accolades designing motorsport facilities and sport venues worldwide. RATIO Architects, based in Indianapolis, is the architect of record for the project and has brought its vast experience in large-scale, institutional and headquarters building design to breathe a new energy into the layout and features. Clark Construction is the general contractor, bringing the Andretti vision to life. Chicago-based Bradford Allen, a national real estate services firm, leads the project as master developer of the site.

A key element of the project is centered around employee engagement and wellness culture as the international brand engages the Indiana workforce and attracts global talent. The new facility is set to include a state-of-the-art fitness center, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas, including a variety of healthy dining options and walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve. The development continues through a strategic phased approach, with the Phase 1 building size at approximately 400,000 square feet. The 2025 move-in date for Phase 1 will focus on bringing the operations of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s IMSA programs under one roof alongside Andretti’s INDYCAR and INDY NXT operations.

Additional planning is also underway for the Andretti Experience, an expanded fan and community-focused portion of the complex featuring interactive experiences, memorabilia and museum exhibits, public dining, event hosting opportunities and more. Further announcements surrounding the Andretti Experience will come at a later time.

MICHAEL ANDRETTI, CHAIRMAN & CEO, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“Since groundbreaking, we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project. Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams. The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things and I’m so proud of what we are building.

“Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are thrilled to see progress continuing with our campus and can’t wait to officially join the community.”

MARISSA ANDRETTI, VP, ANDRETTI GLOBAL AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, ANDRETTI TECHNOLOGIES

“We are ecstatic with the new site designs and continued progression of our HQ build in Fishers. It has been great to lead the project alongside our developer, Bradford Allen, in conjunction with our partners at RATIO and Clark Construction who are turning our vision into a reality. We are not just building an office or a motorsport facility but a world-class destination for our team and the community.

“Engaging and enhancing our employee experience is very important to every aspect of the new building, and a key component for us in attracting global talent to the state of Indiana. Employee culture is crucial in shaping a positive work environment and fostering teamwork — one team, one dream mentality! Through some of the reimagined elements of our new headquarters, we can better focus on the wellbeing of our team and help strengthen a sense of pride and belonging.”