Arrow McLaren announces primary partners on No. 6 Chevy for 2024 season

Ahead of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Arrow McLaren today announced the primary partners on the No. 6 Chevrolet for this year. Like the 2023 season, the primary partner on the No. 6 car will rotate between NTT DATA, onsemi and SmartStop Self Storage.

NTT DATA will be the lead partner on the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevy at nine races, highlighted by the streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, the Indianapolis 500 and the season finale at the Nashville Superspeedway.

onsemi, a leading global semi-conductor manufacturer, will be the primary partner at four races: Grand Prix of Long Beach, Grand Prix of Detroit, Grand Prix at Road America and Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

SmartStop, a self-managed and full integrated self-storage company, will be the primary partner at three races: the Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS Road Course, streets of Toronto and the Grand Prix of Portland.

David Malukas will pilot the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet this season after he recovers from left wrist surgery. Callum Ilott will drive in his place in the season-opener in St. Petersburg.

The onsemi and SmartStop liveries on David’s No. 6 Chevrolet will be revealed at a later date, along with the primary partner for the Milwaukee doubleheader weekend.

David Malukas, Driver, Arrow McLaren, said:

“I can’t express enough how excited I am to represent these three incredible and supportive partners on the No. 6 Chevy this season. NTT DATA, onsemi and SmartStop have been fantastic to work with so far, and I’m anxious to finally get in the car to show off each of these stylish liveries.”