XPEL Sponsors Road America NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024) – INDYCAR is excited to announce its partnership

with XPEL, the industry leader in paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint films, and more,

as the title sponsor of the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at historic Road America.

The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will take place on Sunday, June 9 on the famed 4.048-mile

layout located in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine, offering race fans the opportunity to witness

history in the making. The brand will have activations and demonstrations at the race for attendees

to enjoy.



“XPEL is a great fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General

Manager. “They have a unique cadre of offerings and services that have been instrumental in

improving the automotive industry. We feel that XPEL will incorporate itself very well with Road

America’s fan base, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prominent capacity.”

XPEL is known to car fanatics and racing fans worldwide for its quality products and is used and

trusted by OEMs, automotive dealers, high-end automobile collectors, and INDYCAR racers to

protect their cars, homes, and other valuable assets. XPEL is also a partner of Team Penske and

previously sponsored other NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.



“At XPEL, we’re passionate about racing and dedicated to protecting what we love,” said Michael

Mejia, Senior Director of Marketing of XPEL. “That is why we’re excited to be a part of INDYCAR

history and sponsor the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. We’re looking forward to interacting with

fans at XPEL’s on-site demonstrations and watching drivers battle it out on this legendary track. It

should be an incredible weekend for racing fans”



The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America will be the seventh round of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR

SERIES and will air live on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Audio coverage will be

provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by

NTT DATA. The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 10 at the Firestone

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

For more information about INDYCAR and the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, please visit

INDYCAR.com. Fans can learn more about XPEL and the company’s product offerings on their

official website, XPEL.com.