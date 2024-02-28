Comerica Bank Free Prix Day Returns to the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

COMERICA BANK FREE PRIX DAY RETURNS ON FRIDAY, MAY 31

AT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

Comerica Celebrates 11th year of Supporting a Detroit Tradition That Began in 1982

DETROIT, Mich. (Feb. 28, 2024) – On Friday, May 31, Comerica Bank will build on a tradition that extends back to the very first Detroit Grand Prix in 1982. Free Prix Day will return to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in 2024 and for the 11th year, Comerica will help ensure that the community has a chance to experience all the excitement and thrills of the Grand Prix for FREE on the opening day of activities. Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, May 31 will offer fans a unique and complimentary opportunity to enjoy the vibrant racing festival hosted on the Streets of Downtown Detroit.

As Detroit celebrates the 34th Grand Prix event in the City’s history, May 31-June 2, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will once again offer an inclusive experience for fans as more than half of the event’s footprint will be open and accessible for free throughout the course of the three-day weekend. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, visitors will be able to watch all the Friday on-track action from two of the most coveted viewing locations – in Grandstands 1 and 9 – at no cost. Seating in these grandstands overlooking pit lane and the start/finish line on the 1.7-mile Downtown street circuit will be general admission and available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Thanks to Comerica Bank, no tickets will be required for fans to sit in either of these grandstands on Free Prix Day. Access to the paddock area is not included with Free Prix Day seating. Fans may also purchase tickets in other viewing areas for Friday, May 31 at the Grand Prix and paddock admission is included in all purchased tickets. To learn more and to purchase online, visit DetroitGP.com/tickets.

Comerica Bank Free Prix Day extends the legacy of the inaugural Grand Prix event held in the Motor City. Since the first event hosted on the Downtown streets in 1982, every Detroit Grand Prix has offered fans free access on the first day of on-track action – a unique tradition that defines the welcoming spirit of Detroit.

“With the support of Comerica Bank for the 11th consecutive year, we are proud to build on the Free Prix Day tradition at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “When we brought the Grand Prix back home to the Streets of Downtown Detroit last year, we wanted to ensure that everyone in our community had an opportunity to enjoy this special event. Fans enjoyed free access to more than half of the venue and we are excited to once again provide that complimentary experience in 2024. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, our guests will enjoy even more access with enhanced viewing opportunities and seating in two of our premium grandstands, completely free of charge.”

To celebrate the return of Free Prix Day in 2024, Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix will host a virtual engagement today with approximately 20 Southeastern Michigan high schools and community groups focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing. The students will have the opportunity to connect with several Grand Prix-related guests, including INDY NXT by Firestone rookie drivers Salvador de Alba and Myles Rowe and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Performance Engineer Kate Gundlach from the No. 5 Arrow McLaren team. The students will learn about running a race team from Force Indy team principal Rod Reid, who will also talk about the Nexgeneracers (NXG) karting and life skills youth development program that expanded to Detroit in 2021 and continues to grow locally. Comerica Bank, Senior Vice President and Audit Director LaTonya McDonald and Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, will also share their experiences and career advice with the students.

“Year after year, the Detroit Grand Prix delivers on its mission to present one of Detroit’s showcase events while also investing in improving the community through its economic impact and philanthropic outreach,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. “It was quite a thrill last year to see the weekend of racing festivities return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, and we are honored to continue our partnership in providing free, unique experiences for Detroit-area students as well as fans.”

The on-track action on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will feature all three series competing at the Grand Prix. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host its opening practice sessions in advance of the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will turn its first laps on the 1.7-mile, nine-turn race course with two practice sessions and qualifying for Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic. The rising stars of INDY NXT by Firestone will also see its first action with Friday practice on the tough and technical street circuit.

For more information on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, and to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-7749 (PRIX).