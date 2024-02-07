Season One of ‘100 Days To Indy’ To Be Available on Paramount+

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024) – Paramount+ announced Feb. 7 that all six episodes of the first season of the docuseries “100 Days To Indy” will be made available on the service globally for the first time Friday, Feb. 16, with the exception of Japan, which will follow Tuesday, April 19.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, “100 Days To Indy” charts the adrenaline-fueled journeys of NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ best drivers in their pursuit of victory at the iconic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Following bold, brash personalities in their on-and off-track lives, the 100-day buildup to the final showdown begins on the starting grid of the 2023 season’s first race at St. Petersburg, Florida. From there comes high-octane drama, fearless driving and fiery competition stretching from St. Petersburg across the country until the winner crosses the finish line at the Indy 500, securing their position in motorsport’s history books in front of more than 300,000 fans.

The global field of 33 drivers racing toward the prestigious Borg-Warner Trophy hails from 15 nations and includes four-time winner Helio Castroneves, who is chasing a record-breaking fifth win, and 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson. But earning racing’s most coveted prize means they’ll first have to see off two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, plus a whole new generation of young drivers vying for their slice of the multimillion-dollar purse, including Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard.

“100 Days To Indy” is directed by Emmy Award-winner Patrick Dimon, and the executive producer is Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli and Dimon are co-executive producers.

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.