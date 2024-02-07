David Malukas and the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Leading into the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, we will reveal our 2024 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet liveries over the next three days on our social media platforms – @ArrowMcLaren. The No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, piloted by Alexander Rossi, will kick off the team launch at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow. David Malukas and the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will be revealed Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and Pato O’Ward’s No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will round out the lineup on Thursday, February 8 at 10 a.m ET.
Images Courtesy Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team