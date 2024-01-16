SALVADOR DE ALBA JR. TO MAKE INDY NXT DEBUT WITH ANDRETTI CAPE INDY NXT

INDIANAPOLIS (January 16, 2024) – Andretti Global announced today that Salvador de Alba Jr. will pilot the No. 2 Andretti Cape INDY NXT Dallara for the newly-formed Andretti Cape INDY NXT team in the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season. The 24-year-old Mexican driver enters the Championship through a two-year agreement making his 2024 series debut with Andretti Cape and then transitioning to Andretti INDY NXT for the 2025 season.

De Alba began his professional racing career in 2016 in the Super Copa Telcel series, where he earned the Rookie of the Year Honors that season. The following year, de Alba began racing in the Tractocamiones Freightliner and NASCAR Peak Mexico Series. He has continued his success across multiple series with driver’s championship titles in the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (2021, 2023), SC Super Copa (2019) and Super Copa GTM (2021, 2023). He made his Road to Indy debut in 2022 in USF Pro 2000 and placed third in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Driver Championship.

De Alba will make his INDY NXT debut with Andretti Cape INDY NXT on the Streets of St. Petersburg at the season opener March 8-10.

J-F THORMANN, PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“Bringing Salvador onto the Andretti Cape INDY NXT roster this year is an excellent move for us. He has a strong resume in a variety of series and recently walked out of 2023 with two driver’s championships, which is an impressive feat that hasn’t gone unnoticed. We think that Salvador’s experience and eagerness will make him a great asset to the Andretti Cape INDY NXT team, and we’re looking forward to helping to develop his career and watching him grow through 2025.”

SALVADOR DE ALBA JR., DRIVER, ANDRETTI CAPE INDY NXT

“Joining Andretti Cape is the biggest step in my career so far, and I’m excited to be part of this team. Last year was great for me across NASCAR, Super Copa and USF Pro 2000, so I’m eager to start competing in INDY NXT for the first time. With the help of my sponsors, Michel Jourdain and the Andretti Cape team, we’re pleased to make the jump to INDY NXT, and I plan to work hard to make the most out of this season.”