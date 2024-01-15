ANDRETTI AND CAPE MOTORSPORTS FORM INDY NXT ALLIANCE

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 15, 2024) – Andretti Global announced today that the multi-time INDY NXT championship team has formed a technical partnership with Cape Motorsports entering the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season. The newly formed Andretti Cape INDY NXT alliance will see Cape Motorsports receive engineering and operational support from Andretti, building on the successful model between Andretti INDYCAR and Meyer Shank Racing.

Cape Motorsports, a Brownsburg, Indiana-based racing team founded by brothers Dominic and Nicholas Cape in 2001, ran two entries in the 2023 INDY NXT season, have won 14 USF2000 Championship titles and have seen success in sports car racing, earning the IMSA Prototype Challenge championship title in 2006. The Andretti Cape INDY NXT alliance will aim to add to Andretti’s five INDY NXT championship titles dating back to 2005.

The Andretti Cape INDY NXT team will officially kick off the season on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, March 8-10.

J-F THORMANN, PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“We’ve known Dominic and Nicholas Cape for years through junior formulas and have always been impressed by their performance. They have built a small, but mighty organization recording many wins and championships and we are very happy to join forces in this INDY NXT effort. Coming together to bring two cars to the grid will help maintain strength for the sport and is a testament to our dedication to driver development.”

DOMINIC CAPE, PRESIDENT, CAPE MOTORSPORTS

“Both Nicholas and I are thrilled to be forming an alliance with Andretti Global. We had been talking to JF for a while about this project and it is exciting to see it all come together. It is truly an honor to be forming an alliance with a name like Andretti, the team has a tremendous racing pedigree. Our core values remain the same and we continue to strive for victories, our commitment to the drivers, championships and staff remains unwavering; we are here to race, develop drivers and keep winning.”