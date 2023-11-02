Sonsio Named Title Sponsorof May Grand Prix Race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023) – Sonsio Vehicle Protection, an industry-leading provider of vehicle protection and warranty programs, announced Nov. 1 a partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) that includes title sponsorship of the May NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race at the Racing Capital of the World.

The Sonsio Grand Prix will take place Saturday, May 11, 2024, on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at IMS.

“Ensuring our fans have a world-class experience each time they visit the Speedway is our top priority,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Sonsio shares that same commitment to customer service, making them an ideal partner and a welcome addition to the fan experience at IMS.”

Sonsio offers a comprehensive lineup of programs covering tire and wheel road hazard protection, appearance protection, parts and labor warranties, mechanical advisory and other critical consumer services. These benefits provide vehicle owners with affordable and valuable coverages to keep their vehicles on the road safely and maximize the resale value by keeping the appearance of their vehicles like new.

“Going into our 40th year serving the automotive industry, Sonsio Vehicle Protection is proud to be the primary entitlement sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 11, 2024,” Sonsio Chief Executive Officer David Jones said. “We look forward to building on our successful partnership with INDYCAR and being part of the Month of May at IMS.”

Sonsio Vehicle Protection serves more than 82,000 dealerships, F&I service providers, manufacturers, insurance companies, parts suppliers, retail chains and many independent retailers across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Importantly, customers recognize Sonsio’s network as the standard for coast-to-coast protection and peace of mind for the services and products sold. To learn more visit www.sonsio.com.

Visit www.ims.com for information about tickets to the 2024 Sonsio Grand Prix.