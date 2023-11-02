Juncos Hollinger Racing announces new addition to 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES line-up

Indianapolis, November 2 2023: Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is thrilled to announce the addition of Romain Grosjean to its 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES roster. He will drive the team’s #77 Dallara-Chevrolet – a proven machine on the racing circuit.

A seasoned competitor joins JHR

Romain is no stranger to high-speed competition, having completed the 2023 season at 13th place in the INDYCAR points standings. His standout performances included consecutive second-place finishes at both the Long Beach and Alabama circuits.

A new challenge for an industry veteran

With nearly a decade of consecutive Formula One racing seasons under his belt, Romain took the INDYCAR scene by storm in 2021. At 37, he sees the transition to JHR as an exciting new chapter in his already illustrious career.

“I’ve been closely following JHR’s ascension in the past few seasons. The team has showcased significant growth and I am eager to contribute my experience as we aim for a strong 2024 season,” he said.

Leadership’s perspective

Ricardo Juncos, JHR co-owner and team principal, said: “Romain brings an unparalleled pedigree in motorsports. His leadership and experience are precisely what we need to propel JHR to new heights in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Brad Hollinger, JHR co-owner, added: “Romain has a history of competing at the pinnacle of motorsports. His expertise will be invaluable as we strive to redefine our performance metrics, both on and off the track.”

Looking ahead to 2024

The team is set to kick off its 18-round NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign on the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 10, 2024. With the addition of Romain, JHR solidifies its commitment to achieving new milestones in the upcoming season.