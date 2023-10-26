Juncos Hollinger Racing announces the departure of Callum Ilott

Callum Ilott, a talented and promising driver, joined Juncos Hollinger Racing with high aspirations for the 2022 season. Juncos Hollinger Racing would like to express its sincere appreciation for his contributions over the last two years.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Callum Ilott,” said Ricardo Juncos, co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, “I would like to express my gratitude to Callum for all of his efforts during his time with our team, and we deeply appreciate his contributions.

“We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. Callum has shown immense talent, and we have no doubt that he will continue to make his mark in the world of motorsport.”

Callum Ilott also shared his thoughts on the decision, stating: “I want to extend my gratitude to Juncos Hollinger Racing for the opportunity to be part of their team. I have immense respect for the organization, and our time together has been a valuable experience. I look forward to exploring new opportunities and challenges in my racing career.”

Brad Hollinger went on to express his best wishes for Callum’s future endeavors: “While we bid farewell to Callum as a driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing, we wish him every success in his next chapter. We have no doubt that his talent and determination will continue to shine.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing is committed to its ongoing pursuit of excellence in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and remains focused on its goals for the 2024 season.

The team will provide updates regarding its driver lineup for the upcoming season in due course.