ED CARPENTER RACING WELCOMES CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN FOR THE 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Reigning INDY NXT Champion Joins ECR as Road and Street Course Driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet; Will Compete in Indianapolis 500 in ECR’s Third Entry

(INDIANAPOLIS) October 25, 2023 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Christian Rasmussen will join the team as part of the team’s 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign. The 23-year-old Danish driver will compete in all road and street course events in the No. 20 Chevrolet and transition to ECR’s third entry for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Rasmussen’s ascension to North America’s premier open-wheel series comes on the heels of his recent 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone title, his third championship in the past four years.

“I am very excited to join Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season!” stated Rasmussen. “It is a dream come true and something I’ve been working towards for a long time now. I want to thank Ed Carpenter and Tim Broyles for the opportunity and I’m ready to get to work and show everyone what we can do!”

Rasmussen was only nine years old when he claimed his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and began his road to INDYCAR the following year. He is only the second driver in history earn a championship in each open-wheel junior category that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021) and INDY NXT (2023). This year’s title was the culmination of a dominant season that included five wins, eight podiums, 10 Top 5 finishes and 13 Top 10s in 14 races. By the season finale, he merely had to start the race to clinch the championship; instead, he led every lap and earned his fifth victory of the year.

Team owner Ed Carpenter continues to be an advocate for young talent with Rasmussen becoming the sixth INDY NXT champion to race an ECR Chevrolet. Carpenter commented, “Christian is a driver that has really stood out during his climb through the Road to Indy program and he showed his ability to be a real closer in the second half of his INDY NXT championship run.”

“He did an excellent job when we tested him at Barber Motorsports Park last month and showed that he is fully ready to take the next step into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We are excited to add him to our lineup and we are anticipating a successful 2024 season!” Carpenter continued.

ECR is transitioning back to a model the team utilized for many years, splitting the No. 20 between the talents of two drivers. While rookie Rasmussen will compete in the 12 road and street course events, Carpenter will take over the No. 20 for the six oval races in his 22nd season. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500 alongside Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. VeeKay, who is also 23, will be competing in his 5th NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and step into a veteran role as ECR’s senior full-time driver.

ECR President Tim Broyles stated, “Christian is someone we have had our eye on for quite a while. He has proven that he is qualified to be a part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and we are pleased that Ed Carpenter Racing is able to provide him with this well-deserved opportunity.”

Since its inception in 2012, ECR has raced exclusively in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The team has shown its versatility by earning multiple wins across each style of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and super speedways. ECR boasts 40 Top 5 results to date, 24 of which have been podium finishes. For 11 of the team’s 12 Indianapolis 500s, ECR has had at least one car qualify in the first three rows. An ECR Chevrolet has sat on the front row nine of those years, including three pole positions by Carpenter (2013, 2014 and 2018) and VeeKay’s second starting position this year. Rasmussen has already been behind the wheel of an ECR Chevrolet, completing a successful day of testing with the team at Barber Motorsports Park in late September. His debut NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will consist of five street circuits, six road courses, one non-points paying exhibition event and the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Rasmussen’s 2024 campaign will begin with the season opener on March 10, 2024 in the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.