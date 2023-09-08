CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT LAGUNA SECA: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

SEPTEMBER 8-10, 2023

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO WRAP THE 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON IN LAGUNA SECA

DETROIT (September 7, 2023) – The final race of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR Season wraps up a wild and competitive year at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where Chevrolet has seen one NTT P1 Pole Award but still seeks a victory since the series return after in 2019. With three podium finishes and 35 laps led in the three events in four years the Bowtie brand has competed in, Team Chevy looks to end the season, and 95-lap, 212.61-mile race in Victory Lane.

INDYCAR returned in 2019, the V6 2.2-liter liter twin-turbo injected era of Chevrolet has competed at Laguna Seca three times in four years at the legendary natural terrain road course and facility. With five Chevrolet-powered Indy cars finishing in the top-10 of 2022’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, including Josef Newgarden (second), Will Power (third), and Scott McLaughlin (sixth) of Team Penske, as well as Arrow McLaren INDYCAR’s Felix Rosenqvist (fourth) and Pato O’Ward (eighth). Reflecting back on the event, O’Ward said of Laguna Seca, “It’s an enjoyable track to drive, even though I haven’t had the result there in the NTT INDYCAR Series that I’ve been hoping for the last couple of years. Hopefully, this time is the charm. The track is repaved, so I’m looking forward to that new challenge and making it a good one for all of us on the team.”

Wrapping up the season with five wins and five earned pole awards heading into this weekend’s race at Laguna Seca, in addition to 1,212 laps led and 23 podiums in 2023, Chevrolet caps off the season after earning the Bowtie brand’s fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in the V6 era, and 12th in manufacturer history. Overall, Chevrolet holds 111 race wins in the V6 era since 2012, and 126 earned pole awards in addition to five Indianapolis 500 victories.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca kicks off the weekend with first practice on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET. A second practice opens Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with qualifications and the Firestone Fast Six following at 5 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 95-lap, 212.61-mile race takes the green flag live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“One last rodeo for the 2023 season. It’s an enjoyable track to drive, even though I haven’t had the result there in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that I’ve been hoping for the last couple of years. Hopefully, this time is the charm. The track is repaved, so I’m looking forward to that new challenge and making it a good one for all of us on the team.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”I’m pumped for the last race of the season. Laguna is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of success, and coming off a strong result in Portland, the only aim for me will be to try and get that first win of the season for Arrow McLaren.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”I can’t believe the end of the year is already here. It seems like just yesterday was my first day with the team. While there have been ups and downs, I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished and hope to get a win before we head into what will be an intense offseason.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“We’re heading into the final race weekend of 2023 with our heads held high. It was good to get Felix (Rosenqvist) and the No. 6 team on the podium last weekend, marking the 10th podium for Arrow McLaren this season. We’ll start this week testing out the new surface at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and then hopefully wrap up on a high note come race day.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has always been one of those tracks at the top of my list. Even though I really enjoyed the low-grip old surface, I look forward to the challenge ahead with the repaved surface. We’ll need to work through finding a new approach, both on car setup and from behind the wheel.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“I am excited to go back to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca! It’s going to be very nice to be back in the car, especially coming off a weekend like we did in Portland. I love the track and I am looking forward to experiencing the repave! It’s something no one is really accustomed to yet, so it’s great that we have a day of testing as well. It’s a good time to have another good race and hopefully get a top-five – we were pretty close last weekend! Last race of the season, let’s make it a good one!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“This is definitely a very challenging track to drive, (and) testing here is going to be very helpful for me. The last time I was here I was testing and that was in 2021. That was also on the old track, so I’m excited to see what the repave is like. I think the best passing zone is either the last corner or the first corner. Other than that, someone needs to make a mistake or you just need to be outright a lot faster to make a pass. I will say that if you make a pass in the Corkscrew, it is incredibly rewarding! It’s just incredibly difficult.”

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“This track has been here for a very long time. The nature of Monterey is very special with the elevation change at the track, which makes it very challenging. The new pavement changes will be very exciting for everyone because it’s new and fresh. The degradation of the tires is going to be a completely different topic. …With how much deg there is with the low grip track, it’s usually very hard on tires, but with the new surface, I think that resets that. I think it will be very similar to Road America in regards to surface and degradation, but we will see here with the upcoming test and race weekend. “Into Turn 2 is a pretty decent passing area and the top of the corkscrew can be very good. Otherwise, I think being on different strategies and fresh tires is what makes being able to pass easier.”

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“This weekend will be my third race at Laguna Seca. The last time here we were having a great run; I started second and was battling inside the top-five before an unfortunate mechanical failure. That shows we’ve had great speed at this track before.

“There has been a resurfacing of the track which will make it alittle bit of a challenge to get to grips with the set-up of the car this weekend, but luckily we have the test day on Thursday to work with that.

“It’s an exciting track, it should be super fast and hopefully we can match that with a super fast car.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“As it’s the last race of the season this weekend, I’m really proud to look back on my first year in INDYCAR. Thank you to everybody in the team for all of their hard work this season, and especially to Ricardo and Brad for giving me this opportunity.

“We want to end the season strongly and will battle hard to finish within the Leaders Circle. Despite different situations costing us points during the year, we have shown the pace to end with a Leaders Circle spot. I’ll try my best this weekend to try and achieve this goal, and will give 100% as always.

“Laguna Seca is another new circuit for me which will be tough, especially as it’s a really tricky track. But I will prepare well to end the season in the best possible way.”

CHEVROLET AT LAGUNA SECA (V6 era), since INDYCAR’s 2019 return:

Wins: 0

Pole Awards: 1

2018: Will Power

Podiums at Laguna Seca by Team Chevy: 3, since the 2019 return to Laguna Seca

Laps Led at Laguna Seca by Team Chevy: 35 laps led since the 2019 return to Laguna Seca

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

198: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

111: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

126: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including the past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.