Arrow McLaren 2023 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Open Test

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Test date: Thursday, September 7

Length: 2.24 miles/3.60 km

Number of turns: 11

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Best Time: 7th, 01:07.6622

Total Laps: 45

“The new paving makes a massive difference, a lot more commitment; it’s like a new racetrack. It’s a completely new feeling because of how much more you can attack. It’s been a joy to drive. We still need to make changes and get the car a little bit better, but we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Best Time: 8th, 01:07.6862

Total Laps: 59

“A bit of a crazy day with a lot of red flags. I think we got through it pretty well and didn’t have any major upsets. It was obviously a test on the cars. We all went in different directions, so I’m looking forward to hear what my teammates have to say. We all ended up on exactly the same lap time, so it will be interesting to debrief. The track is super quick. I think the running could be in lap record territory tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Best Time: 6th, 01:07.6616

Total Laps: 62

“It feels like we have really fast, cool, modern race cars – it’s amazing. You feel like you’ve unlocked a lot of things in terms of performance and balance, and then it’s like, no you haven’t! There’s a lot of rear upsets; it’s a lot of fun. This track was always a favorite of the drivers, but in years past it was fun for just a couple of laps and then the average would start to drop off, which would become super exciting but it became less enjoyable inside the cockpit. Whereas now, as hard as you want to try, as brave as you want to be, there’s lap time there, which is pretty cool.”