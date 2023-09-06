RACE PREVIEW – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY PREVIEW

6th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

21st: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, September 10 (NBC, 2:30 p.m. ET)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has always been one of those tracks at the top of my list. Even though I really enjoyed the low-grip old surface, I look forward to the challenge ahead with the repaved surface. We’ll need to work through finding a new approach, both on car setup and from behind the wheel.”

BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



LAGUNA SECA STATS

BEST START: 5th (2004)

BEST FINISH: 7th (2004)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 4



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 292

WINS: 18

POLES: 7 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay joined Ed Carpenter Racing midway through the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. His debut with the team was the Road America event in June, where he gained 10 positions over the duration of the race. Throughout the duration of the season, he has utilized his wealth of experience from an INDYCAR career that spans two decades to help the team improve in all aspects.

Hunter-Reay’s history at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca dates back to 2003 and 2004, when he competed in Champ Car World Series races at the road course. In 2019, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to Laguna Seca and Hunter-Reay was not only in the field, but advanced to the second round of qualifying and earned a Top 10 finish. He also competed in the 2021 event, where he narrowly missed out on another Top 10.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers. Hunter-Reay is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. He also has multiple overall IMSA sportscar wins, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans among them, has been invited to the Race of Champions five times and has won two ESPY ‘Driver of the Year’ awards (2013 and 2014).

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “I am excited to go back to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca! It’s going to be very nice to be back in the car, especially coming off a weekend like we did in Portland. I love the track and I am looking forward to experiencing the repave! It’s something no one is really accustomed to yet, so it’s great that we have a day of testing as well. It’s a good time to have another good race and hopefully get a Top 5 – we were pretty close last weekend! Last race of the season, let’s make it a good one!”