Arrow McLaren 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Race date: Sunday, September 10
Round: 17/17
Total laps: 95 Laps
Total race distance: 212.6 miles/342.2 km
Length: 2.24 miles/3.60 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PT
- Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:26 p.m. PT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. PT on NBC
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2023 Championship Position: 4th, 461 points
Average Starting Position: 6.1
Average Finishing Position: 7.7
Best Starting Position: P2, 2x, most recent at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Best Finishing Position: P2, 4x, most recent at Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:
- Total Starts: 2
- Best Starting Position: P5, 2022
- Best Finishing Position: P4, 2021
- 2022 Result: P8
“One last rodeo for the 2023 season. It’s an enjoyable track to drive, even though I haven’t had the result there in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that I’ve been hoping for the last couple of years. Hopefully this time is the charm. The track is repaved, so I’m looking forward to that new challenge and making it a good one for all of us on the team.”
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2023 Championship Position: 12th, 311 points
Average Starting Position: 9.2
Average Finishing Position: 14.2
Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375
Best Finishing Position: P2, Grand Prix of Portland
Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:
- Total Starts: 3
- Best Starting Position: P8, 2022
- Best Finishing Position: P4, 2022
- 2022 Result: P4
”I’m pumped for the last race of the season. Laguna is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of success, and coming off a strong result in Portland, the only aim for me will be to try and get that first win of the season for Arrow McLaren.”
Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2023 Championship Position: 9th, 349 points
Average Starting Position: 11.1
Average Finishing Position: 11.1
Best Starting Position: P3, 2x, most recent at Gallagher Grand Prix
Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix
Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:
- Total Starts: 3
- Best Starting Position: P2, 2021
- Best Finishing Position: P6, 2019
- 2022 Result: P10
”I can’t believe the end of the year is already here. It seems like just yesterday was my first day with the team. While there have been ups and downs, I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished and hope to get a win before we head into what will be an intense offseason.”
Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren
“We’re heading into the final race weekend of 2023 with our heads held high. It was good to get Felix and the No. 6 team on the podium last weekend, marking the 10th podium for Arrow McLaren this season. We’ll start this week testing out the new surface at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and then hopefully wrap up on a high note come race day.”