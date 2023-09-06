#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Race date: Sunday, September 10

Round: 17/17

Total laps: 95 Laps

Total race distance: 212.6 miles/342.2 km

Length: 2.24 miles/3.60 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PT

Friday, 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PT Practice 2 : Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT

: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PT Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:26 p.m. PT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. PT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 4th, 461 points

Average Starting Position: 6.1

Average Finishing Position: 7.7

Best Starting Position: P2, 2x, most recent at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P2, 4x, most recent at Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

Total Starts: 2

Best Starting Position: P5, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P4, 2021

2022 Result: P8

“One last rodeo for the 2023 season. It’s an enjoyable track to drive, even though I haven’t had the result there in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that I’ve been hoping for the last couple of years. Hopefully this time is the charm. The track is repaved, so I’m looking forward to that new challenge and making it a good one for all of us on the team.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 12th, 311 points

Average Starting Position: 9.2

Average Finishing Position: 14.2

Best Starting Position: P1, XPL 375

Best Finishing Position: P2, Grand Prix of Portland

Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

Total Starts: 3

Best Starting Position: P8, 2022

Best Finishing Position: P4, 2022

2022 Result: P4

”I’m pumped for the last race of the season. Laguna is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of success, and coming off a strong result in Portland, the only aim for me will be to try and get that first win of the season for Arrow McLaren.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2023 Championship Position: 9th, 349 points

Average Starting Position: 11.1

Average Finishing Position: 11.1

Best Starting Position: P3, 2x, most recent at Gallagher Grand Prix

Best Finishing Position: P3, GMR Grand Prix

Career at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

Total Starts: 3

Best Starting Position: P2, 2021

Best Finishing Position: P6, 2019

2022 Result: P10

”I can’t believe the end of the year is already here. It seems like just yesterday was my first day with the team. While there have been ups and downs, I’m happy with what we’ve accomplished and hope to get a win before we head into what will be an intense offseason.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“We’re heading into the final race weekend of 2023 with our heads held high. It was good to get Felix and the No. 6 team on the podium last weekend, marking the 10th podium for Arrow McLaren this season. We’ll start this week testing out the new surface at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and then hopefully wrap up on a high note come race day.”