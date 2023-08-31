Chip Ganassi Racing Signs Linus Lundqvist to Multi-Year Contract

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 31, 2023) – Chip Ganassi Racing announced today that the team has signed Linus Lundqvist to a multi-year contract.

Lundqvist is set to bring his championship credentials to Chip Ganassi Racing for his first full season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2024.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” said Lundqvist. “Stepping up to race full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career. It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

“It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 INDY NXT Champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull. “He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in INDYCAR today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

After winning the 2022 INDY NXT championship, Lundqvist made the jump to compete in three INDYCAR races this season with Meyer Shank Racing.

Lundqvist wasted no time making his mark, setting the fastest lap time among all drivers in two of his first three races in the series.

“I have dipped my toes into INDYCAR racing in recent weeks, which will give me a little bit of a head start going into 2024,” said Lundqvist. “Coming up through INDY NXT has provided me with some important experience that will help me get up to speed. Having said that, this is an entirely new challenge as I prepare to join an established top team at the highest level of the sport. I know there is a lot of hard work ahead, but having a team like Chip Ganassi Racing put their trust in me is the greatest motivator I could ever have. I intend to do everything in my power to grab this opportunity and I look forward to all the moments ahead, next year and beyond.”

Lundqvist dominated throughout the 2022 INDY NXT season, clinching the championship by a margin of 92 points after earning five wins, nine podiums and seven pole positions. He made his series debut in 2021, where he finished third in the points standings with three wins, 11 podiums and three pole positions.

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Lundqvist previously won the 2020 Formula Regional Americas Championship, the 2018 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and the 2016 Formula STCC Nordic Championship.

Lundqvist will be embedded with the Chip Ganassi Racing team for the final two races of the season as he prepares for the next step in his career.