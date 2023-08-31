FAST FACTS: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland

BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 3

Track: Portland International Raceway, a 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland 110 laps / 216.04 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland 35 laps / 68.74 miles / 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the event weekend. A carryover set from the Indianapolis GP event may be used during the first practice.

X (formerly known as Twitter): @Race_Portland, @IndyCar, #PortlandGP, #INDYCAR

Instagram: @Race_Portland, @IndyCar, #PortlandGP, #INDYCAR

Threads: @IndyCar, #PortlandGP, #INDYCAR

Facebook: @PortlandGP, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

TikTok: @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

YouTube: @INDYCAR

Event website: www.raceportland.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Freightliner Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Benjamin Pedersen (No. 24 Global Racing Group with HMD)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Freightliner Team Penske Chevrolet), 58.2349 seconds, 121.412 mph

2022 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner: Benjamin Pedersen (No. 24 Global Racing Group with HMD), 1 minute, 3.6698 seconds, 111.048 mph

Qualifying records:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power, 57.2143 seconds, 123.577 mph, Sept. 1, 2018 (Set in Round 1 of knockout qualifying)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Pato O’Ward, 1 minute, 2.8074 seconds, 112.573 mph, Aug. 31, 2018

NBC Sports race telecast: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 3, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

Peacock live streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland will be streamed on Peacock, with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR LIVE.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wollf are the pit reporters. The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland (1 p.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, Sept. 1

1:55-2:40 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

3-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 2

9-10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 1 hour total), Peacock

11:20 a.m.-12:05 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

12:30 p.m. – BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland NTT P1 Award qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

4:25 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying, INDYCAR LIVE

5:15-5:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 3

10:15 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland “Drivers Start Your Engines”

10:20 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Portland (35 laps / 68.74 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

Noon – NBC on air

12:23 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

12:30 p.m. – BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (110 laps/216.04 miles), NBC (Live)

Championship facts:

Alex Palou leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with two races to go for the second time in his career. Palou previously led the championship with two races in 2021 when he won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with two races to go for the second time in his career. Palou previously led the championship with two races in 2021 when he won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. There are two drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship: Palou leads Scott Dixon by 74 points. Palou will clinch the championship if he leads Dixon by 54 points at the end of the race.

by 74 points. Palou will clinch the championship if he leads Dixon by 54 points at the end of the race. Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland International Raceway, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season 11 times: Bobby Rahal (1987), Danny Sullivan (1988), Emerson Fittipaldi (1989), Michael Andretti (1991), Al Unser Jr. (1994), Alex Zanardi (1998), Gil de Ferran (2000), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2004, 2007) and Alex Palou (2021).

Point differential: The 74 points that separate Alex Palou and Scott Dixon are the largest margin with two races remaining since 2008. The average deficit with two races to go since 2008 is 24.3 points.

Key championship point statistic: It’s been 16 years since an INDYCAR SERIES title was clinched before the final race of the season. The last time was when Sebastien Bourdais was crowned the 2007 Champ Car World Series champion following the penultimate round at Surfers Paradise, Australia.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH 2 TO GO (2008-2022)

YEAR LEADER SECOND LEAD CHAMPION 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 43 Scott Dixon 2009 Ryan Briscoe Dario Franchitti 25 Dario Franchitti 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 17 Dario Franchitti 2011 Dario Franchitti Will Power 5 Dario Franchitti 2012 Will Power Ryan Hunter-Reay 36 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Helio Castroneves Scott Dixon 8 Scott Dixon 2014 Will Power Helio Castroneves 39 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Graham Rahal 9 Scott Dixon (-34) 2016 Simon Pagenaud Will Power 20 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Josef Newgarden Scott Dixon 31 Josef Newgarden 2018 Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi 26 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Simon Pagenaud 38 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 40 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Pato O’Ward 25 Alex Palou 2022 Will Power Josef Newgarden 3 Will Power 2023 Alex Palou Scott Dixon 74 ??

Race notes:

There have been seven winners in 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2023 season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-1, Iowa Speedway-2), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio), Christian Lundgaard (Streets of Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2, World Wide Technology Raceway).

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-1, Iowa Speedway-2), (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Nashville), (Barber Motorsports Park), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio), (Streets of Toronto) and (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2, World Wide Technology Raceway). The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland will be the 29th INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland International Raceway and the fifth since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018. Al Unser Jr. won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland in 1984, while Scott McLaughlin won last season. McLaughlin, Alex Palou and Will Power are the only former winners entered in this year’s race.

won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland in 1984, while won last season. McLaughlin, and are the only former winners entered in this year’s race. Eight INDYCAR SERIES drivers have won at Portland International Raceway from the pole – Danny Sullivan (1988), Al Unser Jr. (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Max Papis (2001), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2004), Alex Palou (2021) and Scott McLaughlin (2022).

(1988), (1994), (1996), (2001), (2002), (2004), (2021) and (2022). Team Penske has won seven times at Portland International Raceway. Penske’s winning INDYCAR SERIES drivers are Danny Sullivan (1988), Emerson Fittipaldi (1993), Al Unser Jr. (1994, 1995), Gil de Ferran (2000), Will Power (2019) and Scott McLaughlin (2022). Chip Ganassi Racing has three wins at Portland with Alex Zanardi in 1996 and 1998 and Alex Palou in 2021. Newman/Haas Racing won a record eight times at Portland.

(1988), (1993), (1994, 1995), (2000), (2019) and (2022). Chip Ganassi Racing has three wins at Portland with in 1996 and 1998 and in 2021. Newman/Haas Racing won a record eight times at Portland. Twenty-one drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at Portland International Raceway. Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power each have six starts, most among the entered drivers. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track (Castroneves 115, Scott McLaughlin 109, Power 68, Colton Herta 36, Graham Rahal 38, Alexander Rossi 32, Alex Palou 29, Pato O’Ward 28, Dixon 15, Josef Newgarden 8, Felix Rosenqvist 3, Marcus Ericsson 1, Callum Ilott 1 and Christian Lundgaard 1).

and each have six starts, most among the entered drivers. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track (Castroneves 115, 109, Power 68, 36, 38, 32, 29, 28, Dixon 15, 8, 3, 1, 1 and 1). Pato O’Ward won both Indy NXT by Firestone races at Portland in 2018 on his way to the series championship … Graham Rahal scored the first win of his professional racing career at Portland, winning the Star Mazda (now USF Pro 2000 championship) race in 2005.

won both Indy NXT by Firestone races at Portland in 2018 on his way to the series championship … scored the first win of his professional racing career at Portland, winning the Star Mazda (now USF Pro 2000 championship) race in 2005. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 321st consecutive start, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record streak … With his next win, Will Power will tie Michael Andretti for fourth on the INDYCAR SERIES’ all-time victory list with 42 … Scott McLaughlin will attempt to make his 50th INDYCAR SERIES start.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: