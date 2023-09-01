CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT PORTLAND: TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

PORTLAND, OREGON

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

SEPTEMBER 1-3, 2023

CHEVROLET SHIFTS TO THE PENULTIMATE EVENT OF THE 2023 NTT INDYCAR SEASON AT THE BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND SEEKING A REPEAT VICTORY

DETROIT (August 31, 2023) – The penultimate event of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR season is here, and Chevrolet heads to the Pacific Northwest seeking a repeat victory from last year. Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Freightliner Team Penske Chevrolet, raced to victory in 2022 in dominating fashion after capturing the NTT P1 Pole Award and leading 104 of the 110-lap event.

“Our win at Portland last year in the Freightliner Chevy was very satisfying because I felt like we controlled the entire weekend,” said McLaughlin. “In the NTT INDYCAR Series those don’t happen often. This series is too competitive to expect to have those happen regularly, but it does give us a lot of confidence that we can go there and get our second win of the season. We’ve had a solid year, pretty consistent. Getting a win at Portland or Laguna Seca to go with the Barber victory would give us a lot of momentum heading into the offseason.”

Since INDYCAR’s 2018 return to Portland International Raceway, Team Chevy has captured two wins (Will Power – 2019, McLaughlin – 2022), two pole awards (Power – 2018, McLaughlin – 2022), three podium finishes, all while leading 221 laps at the 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course in Portland, Ore. With the Bowtie brand dominating in 2022, Chevrolet looks to go back-to-back with a repeat victory in the second to last race of the year.

Most recently finishing on the podium at World Wide Technology Raceway for Chevrolet in second, and finishing last year’s event in Portland fourth, Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren INDYCAR Chevrolet said, “I’ve got some nice memories of Portland, mostly from five years ago when I won my INDY NXT championship. At this level in the NTT INDYCAR Series, it has been a bit of a rollercoaster for me,” reflected O’Ward. “We’ve had some good races and we’ve had some bad races, but I’ve always enjoyed going to that track. I think it’s one of the tracks with the most INDYCAR history that we go to in the year. It’s quite enjoyable to drive around there, so I’m pretty pumped to go back.”

The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland from Portland International Raceway kicks off first with first practice on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. A second practice opens Saturday in the Pacific Northwest at 12 p.m. ET, with qualifications and the Firestone Fast Six following at 3:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 110-lap, 216.04-mile race takes the green flag live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”Super pumped to be back on the West Coast. Portland is a place where I’ve had some success in the past, so hopefully we can get another positive result here this weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”After securing consecutive top-five finishes, we’re definitely carrying some momentum into the penultimate race at Portland. I have a lot of good memories from this track, so while we’ve had our ups and downs this season, I’m looking forward to continuing the trend that we’re on. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend from a weather standpoint, so I hope to see a big turnout from the always knowledgeable Northwest fans.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“It’s a quick turnaround as we head to the West Coast for the final two races of the season. We want to keep tallying the championship points and get Pato (O’Ward), Felix (Rosenqvist) and Alexander (Rossi) a few spots higher in the standings. The road courses will be tough fights, and we expect the field to be tight, as it always is. Let’s hit the road and race.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“I am looking forward to getting back on a classic road course! I’ve been racing at Portland International Raceway since 2003 and it remains basically the same. Portland is notorious for wild starts and restarts in the first corner chicane. Hopefully, we can take advantage of those situations and have a strong, clean weekend for BITNILE.COM in the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“Happy BITNILE.COM Grand Prix race week! I am very excited, I love the race in Portland. It’s a cool track, it’s almost like a European road course I feel like. Talk about variables during a race though! The weekend last year went pretty well but the end result does not show that. This year, our sponsor BITNILE.COM is the sponsor of the race! It’s going to be a great weekend!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“I think it’s cool just to be out on the west coast. Portland’s fans are always super nice and very much enjoy racing. I also just enjoy this track as a driver. It’s very satisfying to run laps here.”

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“With such a short lap, the drivers can make a huge difference from the driving perspective to try to find that tenth of a second throughout the whole lap. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the top six in qualifying within two or three tenths of a second, so it’s super tight. The key is really just putting a lap together and understanding how it flows and really being precise with every little detail.”

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“I’m looking forward to going to Portland; it’s where I did my first race in INDYCAR. We’ve had a decent car there before, so it should be a race where we can make good progress and gain a positive result.

“I enjoy racing on the track as there’s quite a few overtaking places. Heading over to the west coast is always a nice trip to finish the season off with.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“The team performed well in Portland last year, so I’m feeling really positive about our chances this weekend.

“It will be a long race where anything can happen in the 110-lap distance, so I will try my best to take advantage of each outing and prepare well for Sunday.”

CHEVROLET AT PORTLAND (V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era):

Wins: 2

2019: Will Power

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Pole Awards: 2

2018: Will Power

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Podiums at Portland by Team Chevy: 3, since the 2018 return to Portland International Raceway

Laps Led at Portland by Team Chevy: 221 laps led since the 2018 return to Portland International Raceway

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

197: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

111: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

126: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including the past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.