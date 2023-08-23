RACE PREVIEW – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWT Raceway

BOMMARITO 500 WEEKEND PREVIEW

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 2023 RACE: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

TRACK: World Wide Technology Raceway

LOCATION: Madison, Illinois, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.25-mile oval

RACE LENGTH: 260 Laps/325 Miles PRACTICE: Saturday – 10-11 a.m. CT (Peacock Premium), 4-5:45 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 2:30 p.m. CT (NBC)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “World Wide Technology Raceway presents us with another opportunity to test some experimental short oval setups. This track is quite different than Iowa Speedway, our last oval. WWT Raceway is relatively smooth versus Iowa’s bumpiness, so hopefully that will allow us to find some positive setup changes.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo

RACE RESULTS:



START: 21st

FINISH: 20thBIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



WWT RACEWAY STATS

BEST START: 4th (2020)

BEST FINISH: 7th (2020, 2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 290

WINS: 18

POLES: 7



STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 84/85 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. He also has multiple overall IMSA sportscar wins, the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans among them, has been invited to the Race of Champions five times and has won two ESPY ‘Driver of the Year’ awards (2013 and 2014).

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers and has brought a wealth of experience to Ed Carpenter Racing with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. He joined the team as driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet in June, prior to the Road America race weekend.

Hunter-Reay was in the field for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES return to WWT Raceway in 2017 and competed in each race through 2021. In five of his seven starts, he qualified inside the Top 10. Most recently at WWT Raceway, he finished 7th which is tied for his best finish at the 1.25-mile oval. Sunday’s race will be Hunter-Reay’s third oval event with ECR, including the Iowa doubleheader last month.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “After a pretty good last race at IMS, I am super excited to get to WWT Raceway. The first year I raced there in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, I finished P4 so that was pretty cool! It’s a great track and I’ve had some great passes and moments there. It’s such an interesting oval, it’s a lot different from the rest of the calendar so it should be a really interesting race. It will be fun! I am excited to get there and hopefully myself and the team to do well!” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo

BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN:

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE:

Fort Lauderdale, FL



WWT RACEWAY STATS

BEST START: 14th (2020)

BEST FINISH: 4th (2020)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 4



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 60

WINS: 1

POLES: 2



Of Note: Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. Just four years into his time in the United States, he not only reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, but earned 2020 Rookie of the Year honors. He joined the ranks of NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winners in May of 2021 with a victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

VeeKay reached 60 career starts with the most recent event, all of which have been with Ed Carpenter Racing. The 22-year-old is ECR’s longest-tenured full-time driver, now in his fourth season behind the wheel the No. 21 Chevrolet. Earlier this year, he qualified on the front row of the Indianapolis 500 for the third consecutive time and was the fastest Chevrolet-powered driver in the field for the fourth year in row.

When VeeKay competed in his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WWT Raceway in 2020, the weekend was the best of his career to that point. He drove up to 6th in Race 1, which was his highest finish on an oval until the next day. At the start of Race 2, VeeKay went four-wide down the backstretch and gained seven positions in the first lap. He continued a spirited charge through the field for the duration of the event, eventually climbing to 4th place. In last year’s event, an electrical issue ended VeeKay’s night just 53 laps into the 260-lap event.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “I am always excited for WWT Raceway! It has been such a great event since it came back on the schedule. I have had highs and lows at this track, just as this season as been one of highs and lows. I am extremely motivated to end my season on a high note for myself and for the team! We have been working harder than ever to get our trajectory back on the upswing, so I am ready to get to work.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo