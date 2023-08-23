TEAM UPDATE 08 \\ 23

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500_PREVIEW

Final oval showdown of the season awaits JHR drivers in St. Louis

Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino will be hoping to dial in some strong oval speed when they take to the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 this weekend (August 26-27).

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s final oval circuit race of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR season awaits in St. Louis on Sunday, and both men are determined to continue the encouraging form they’ve shown at other oval races this season where they’ve finished inside the top-15 on five occasions.



However, the team’s challenge will be slightly different to that faced on other tracks this season. The 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, often referred to as ‘Gateway’, features four challenging turns that vary in shape and banking to create an unusual egg-shaped configuration.



The upcoming 500-kilometre race will therefore require maximum concentration and quick-thinking to successfully negotiate the 260-lap race distance.



Despite a two-week break in competitive INDYCAR action since their last outing on the Indy road course, Callum and Agustín got in some good preparation for this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 by completing a successful test at the St. Louis oval.



Agustín also made an impressive return to Argentina’s Turismo Carretera racing series last weekend. The Argentine managed 35 overtakes as he drove to a solid P12 result in Buenos Aires.



Callum meanwhile, has complemented his driving preparation for the 15th round of the season by studying the data that was recorded when he finished P21 in 2022’s corresponding race in St. Louis.

#77

\\ CALLUM

ILOTT

“We had a lot of potential at Gateway last year. Especially within the race, we had a good amount of speed.



“At our recent test, there were lots of little things that we learned from. That resulted in a really positive experience.



“Going into this weekend’s race, I’m feeling positive. I think that we can make some good headway and get a strong result.”

#78

\\ AGUSTIN

CANAPINO

“I’m looking forward to competing this weekend. It’s the last oval race of the season, and we have been fast on the ovals this year. Hopefully it will be a good opportunity for us to record a positive result.



“Even though the race will be another new experience for me, it will be good to arrive this weekend with some experience from last week’s test which went well.”

TRACKSIDE STORY

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500



SATURDAY

NXT PRACTICE 09:55 ET

INDY PRACTICE 1 11:00 ET

NXT QUALIFICATIONS 12:45 ET

INDY QUALIFICATIONS 14:00 ET

NXT RACE 16:00 ET

INDY PRACTICE 2 17:00 ET

INDY PRACTICE 3 17:45 ET



SUNDAY

INDY RACE 15:30 ET

World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Illinois is a unique egg-shaped superspeedway. At 1.25-miles per lap, the track features varying degrees of banking in each corner to add to the racing spectacle and to keep the drivers on their toes.

4 TURNS 260 LAPS 500 KM

INDY NXT UPDATE

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s INDY NXT drivers will also be present in St. Louis as they tackle the INDY NXT by Firestone Outfront Showdown on Saturday.



Regular driver Rasmus Lindh will be rejoined by Matthew Brabham this weekend as he makes his second appearance of the season in the #75 machine. The Australian-American will make a one-off oval circuit appearance for the team before Victor Franzoni returns for round 12.



Matthew raced to an impressive P4 finish on the Iowa oval last time out, and as the winner of last year’s corresponding race in St. Louis, he is expected to be one of the frontrunners again.



A demanding one-day on-track programme at the World Wide Technology Raceway awaits both Rasmus and Matthew, as qualifying will take place only hours before the 75-lap race.



The team will be keen to repeat its success during the last oval race in Iowa, where Rasmus backed up Matthew’s P4 finish by earning his first JHR podium with P3 at the checkered flag.

#75

\\ MATTHEW

BRABHAM

“We had a really strong run together at Iowa, so I’m thrilled to be back with Juncos Hollinger Racing this weekend. I’m extremely grateful to Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger for giving me such a great opportunity.



“It’s been a lot of fun showing my oval track skills again this year with the team. Having so little time in the car will be a challenge. But, if I can get up to speed quickly and make a few tweaks to build on my performance at Iowa, hopefully we can get those last few positions and go for the win like I did at this track last year.”

#76

\\ RASMUS

LINDH

“We had a great time at our last oval race in Iowa, so I’m excited to be back on another oval this weekend. We will focus on earning another good result as a team, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”