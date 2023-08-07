Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Report – Nashville



STREETS OF NASHVILLE

RACE: BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX DATE: AUGUST 6, 2023

JOSEF NEWGARDEN

NO. 2 PPG DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 9TH FINISH – 4TH POINTS – 2ND (-84)

RACE RUNDOWN: A win in Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix by Nashville native Josef Newgarden would have completed a dream season for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Champion. However, the race did not play out as the No. 2 PPG team needed before Newgarden rebounded for a solid, fourth-place finish. The two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion began from the ninth position but used a strong Chevrolet to work his way up to sixth by Lap 24. The No. 2 team employed the same two pit stop strategy as his teammates, and strong pit cycles kept Newgarden in the hunt for the win throughout the 80-lap event. He was nearly able to get past the current points leader, Alex Palou, for a podium finish before running out of laps. The fourth-place result is Newgarden’s seventh top-five finish of the year and his fourth consecutive.



NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “I thought it was a really good day for our team, I really thought they executed well. There are some things we got to work on for sure that I think are pretty visible to us. But you know, everyone’s done a great job, you know, Team Chevy always elevated for us. Great job this whole weekend. Thanks too PPG with their support, so I think we can leave here pretty happy but just wishing we had a little bit more.”

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN

NO. 3 DEX IMAGING DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 1ST FINISH – 2ND POINTS – 5TH (-142)

RACE RUNDOWN: Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 DEX Imaging Chevrolet team ran a strong race in Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix for the second-consecutive year. As in 2022, he would bring home a second-place finish on a hot, humid Nashville afternoon. In what was nearly a carbon-copy of last year’s event for McLaughlin, the New Zealander won the NTT P1 Award with relative ease on Saturday afternoon and led the first 24 laps of the 80-lap event. An early caution flag on Lap 13 gave other competitors a chance to hit pit road and change their strategy, including the eventual race winner Kyle Kirkwood. This would ultimately be point in the race that would keep McLaughlin from winning his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the year. Despite running some of the fastest laps of the entire race, McLaughlin could not overcome the track position gained by pitting and then running a long, green-flag stint by the No. 27 of Kirkwood. A late-race caution brought out the red flag to set up a three-lap dash to the finish, giving McLaughlin one more opportunity for victory but he was unable to make the final pass.



MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “I gave it my all. I tried my hardest for this team. Days like today I probably should’ve worn my cool suit, but I eat too many pies so it’s a bit heavy for me. The DEX Imaging Chevy was great and really proud of everyone. Another top-three and good for points. Bummed we didn’t get the win, but we ran best of the day, car-wise. I feel like this race is mine at some point. Hopefully next year we run for the Championship, and we win, and we win the Championship as well. There will be a huge part on Broadway. But anyways, I felt really good, and I’m very proud of everyone. Thankful for all the support of the Thirsty 3s. The pit stops were unreal and just really proud of the effort.”

WILL POWER

NO. 12 VERIZON 5G DALLARA/CHEVROLET START – 7TH FINISH – 10TH POINTS – 7TH (-176)

RACE RUNDOWN: Despite a frenetic start to Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet team persevered for a 10th-place finish on the streets of Nashville. After just missing out on the Firestone Fast Six in the Saturday qualifying session, Power was late getting in his Verizon Chevy as he was unable to locate some of his equipment. Once he strapped in, he was able to resume his position prior to the green flag. The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion was able to race into the top five early in the race, and his pace kept him towards the front of the field for most of the event. However, similar to his teammates, his strategy was undone by a caution at Lap 13. The 10th-place result for Power marks his eighth Top-10 finish of the year.



POWER’S THOUGHTS: “It wasn’t a very good day. I had to use a lot of fuel after getting in the car late. That stopped us from going an extra lap. We lost a lot of positions in that sequence. I think we went from like third to like 10th or 11th. I couldn’t find my ear buds or head sock. That is why we were late getting on track. I freaked out because normally there are extras in the bag, but they weren’t there. Not a good situation, I’m going to have like five pairs now. That was as good as we can do today. The Verizon 5G car was good, just some things with strategy stuff. Just one of those days”

WHAT’S NEXT: The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course next weekend for the Gallagher Grand Prix, part of the doubleheader weekend with NASCAR, on Saturday afternoon, August 12.

